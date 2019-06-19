India HVAC Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India HVAC Market by HVAC Type, by End-User, By region Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India HVAC market is expected to attain a size of $5.9 billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing number of high-rise buildings, hypermarkets in Tier-II cities, and shopping complexes and malls, where HVAC systems are an essential requirement. Furthermore, the market is predicted to progress due to the on-going smart city projects in the nation.



On the basis of ventilation type, the HVAC market in India is categorized into air cleaners, ventilation fans, humidifiers/dehumidifiers, air handling units, and fan coil units. Among these, in 2018, the ventilation fans category held the largest revenue share in the market, owing to the rising demand for ventilation fans from commercial buildings due to the guidelines implemented for ventilation under the National Building Code of India, 2005.



In 2018, air handling units contributed the second-highest revenue to the market. This is attributed to the growing usage of such units in various settings, such as manufacturing plants, hospitals, offices and other commercial buildings, server rooms, data centers, and universities. Across the country, with the increasing penetration of air-conditioning systems, the demand for air handling units is anticipated to grow, resulting in the growth of the HVAC market in India.



The variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems category is subdivided into heat recovery systems and heat pump systems. Of these, the heat recovery systems division is projected to grow faster during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the fact that as compared to heat pumps, these systems have lower energy requirements and facilitate efficient heat management. Furthermore, due to the growing awareness among people about the advantages of heat recovery systems, the growth of the market is witnessing a major boost.



The rising infrastructure spending is driving the growth of the HVAC market in India. There are various infrastructural projects that are ongoing across the country, such as the expansion of metro systems and airports.



For instance, the Indian government, in its interim budget of 2019, has granted nearly $57 million for the expansion of the metro network in Noida and Ghaziabad. The increasing number of metro stations and airports in the country would escalate the demand for HVAC systems. Hence, developments in infrastructure, particularly airports and metro systems, are expected to boost the growth of the HVAC market in the country.



Market Dynamics



Trends



Inclination toward smart HVAC systems

Adoption of energy efficient HVAC systems

Drivers



Growing construction sector in India

Surging infrastructure spending in India

Rising disposable income

Restraints



High installation cost

Opportunity



Growing preference toward Geothermal HVAC

Increasing deployment of VRF systems in high rise buildings

India HVAC Market Segmentation



Market Segmentation by HVAC Type



Heating

Heat Pumps

Air source

Water source

Ground source

Furnaces

Gasoline

Propane

Electric

Boilers

Water-tube

Fire-tube

Unitary Heaters

Ventilation

Ventilation Fans

Centrifugal fans

Axial fans

Domestic exhaust fans

Power roof fans

Air Handling Units

Terminal units

Makeup air units

Rooftop units

Fan Coil Units

Two-pipe

Four-pipe

Humidifiers/Dehumidifiers

Air Cleaners

Type 1: HEPA + Carbon

Type 2: HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer

Type 3: HEPA + Carbon+ UV

Type 4: HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer+ UV

Type 5: Other Technologies

Cooling

Room ACs

Mini splits

Window ACs

Split Units

Ducted Split/Packaged Units

Packaged units with water cooled condenser

Packaged units with air cooled condenser

Variable Refrigerant Flow

Heat pump systems

Heat recovery systems

Chillers

Centrifugal

Screw

Scroll

Absorption

Reciprocating

Market Segmentation by End-User



Commercial

Commercial Offices/Buildings

Hospitality

Transportation

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Healthcare

Government

Others (include educational institutions, cold storage facilities, data centers, banks, departmental stores, convenience stores, and stadiums)

Industrial

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Others (include electronics, textile, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, glass, pulp and paper, shipbuilding, machinery, steel, cosmetic, rubber, tobacco, nuclear, toy, and, arms and ammunition, chemical and cement industries)

Residential



Companies Mentioned



Johnson Controls International PLC

Ingersoll-Rand plc

United Technologies Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Blue Star Limited

Havells India Limited

Whirlpool Corporation

Voltas Limited

