Premera creates new dental product with Willamette Dental Group

/EIN News/ -- Mountlake Terrace, Wash., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premera Blue Cross and Willamette Dental Group today announced a new dental product, underwritten by Premera, that will feature broad coverage, no deductibles, no annual maximums and no waiting periods.



The new exclusive dental provider organization plans—called Willamette Dental Group, presented by Premera—include adult and child orthodontia, and can be paired with a Premera medical or dental PPO plan for a more streamlined customer experience and predictable costs. With 21 offices in Washington state, customers will also have easy access to care.



"We’re excited to partner with Willamette Dental Group because they share our belief that oral health is key to overall health,” said Jonathan Hendrix, senior manager of Dental at Premera. “This new product will allow customers to get the care they need when they need it, at costs they won’t be surprised by."



"Both Willamette Dental Group and Premera have deep roots in the Pacific Northwest communities we serve,” said Randy Cline, chief business development officer of Willamette Dental Group. “We’re pleased that through this strategic partnership, Premera customers will have additional choices in their dental plans and access to comprehensive care through a proven evidence-based, multi-specialty dental practice model of care. We couldn’t be more pleased that Premera selected us as their dental partner."



The plans will be available to new and existing customers as a dual option to PPO dental plans, or on a stand-alone basis, beginning August 1, 2019. This program will be available for employer groups with 51+ employees.



About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to approximately 2 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.



About Willamette Dental Group

Willamette Dental Group has been providing high-quality, evidence-based dentistry for nearly 50 years. It is the largest, privately-owned, multi-specialty, group dental practice in the Northwest and operates more than 50 dental office locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho serving over 500,000 members. Its unique approach delivers proactive preventive dental care focused on promoting long-term health through a partnership with its patients.

Willamette Dental Group logo









Attachment

Dani Chung Premera Blue Cross 425-361-3021 dani.chung@premera.com John Hay Willamette Dental Group 971-352-1320 jhay@willamettedental.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.