BioCircuit Technologies Spins Off from Axion Biosystems

BioCircuit Technologies has announced its official launch. The new and independent company has been formed to develop products that provide clinicians and researchers with high-resolution access to patients’ peripheral nerve activity.

BioCircuit originated as a subsidiary of Axion Biosystems, a biotechnology company that specializes in electrophysiology and multi-disciplinary engineering to invent life science research instrumentation.

“As a board member of Axion Biosystems, I saw firsthand the power of providing researchers with the ability to access the body’s electrical circuits with great precision – specifically, recreating heartbeats and brain activity in culture dishes. BioCircuit’s vision is to translate the same platform technologies into clinically-oriented products that directly address neurological conditions,” said Michelle Jarrard, CEO of BioCircuit.

Jim Ross, Ph.D., co-founder of both Axion and BioCircuit adds, “The nervous system influences the entire body, and emerging bioelectronics innovations are beginning to tap into this control network to provide patients with therapeutic benefits. BioCircuit's technology provides superior measurement and control of nerve activity, enabling clinicians and researchers to make earlier diagnoses, assess patients’ nerve function over time, and deliver enhanced therapeutic interventions.”

BioCircuit will also expand local career opportunities for scientists. Already, the team includes alumni from Mercer University and Georgia Tech, including three engineering PhDs; an MS in Applied Mathematics; an MS in Biomedical Engineering; and an additional four colleagues with undergraduate engineering degrees.

“It is exciting to see the growing number of neuroscientists and engineers who have trained at Georgia’s universities launching startups in the biomedical field,” said Susan Margulies, PhD, Wallace H. Coulter Chair of the Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME) at Georgia Tech and Emory University, and a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in Injury Biomechanics. “With startups like BioCircuit, we can keep talent here and provide new opportunities for the biotechnology industry in Georgia’s economy.”

BioCircuit has been funded to date with approximately $4 million in NIH grants. In addition to ongoing grant support, BioCircuit has closed on a round of private financing including, amongst others, GRA Venture Fund, Masters Capital and Alsora Capital. The company has also attracted the following members to its Board: Tom O’Brien, BioCircuit Chair and CEO of Axion Biosystems; Michael Masters of Masters Capital Management; James Nahirny of Alsora Capital and formerly of Bain Capital Ventures; Michelle Jarrard, CEO BioCircuit Technologies.

About BioCircuit Technologies

BioCircuit Technologies focuses on providing clinicians with simple-to-use devices that provide non-invasive access to nerve activity, enabling more precise diagnosis and individualized treatment. Founded in Atlanta and formerly a subsidiary of Axion Biosystems, the early-stage company has received support from the National Institutes of Health, GRA Venture Fund, Masters Capital, and Alsora Capital. For more information, visit https://www.biocircuit.com.

