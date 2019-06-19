Colorado Association Services Hosts Insurance Roundtable for Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Association Services, AAMC®, an Associa company, hosted an educational roundtable for board members at their Colorado Springs office.



The event welcomed several industry experts, including Matthew Williams CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services branch president, as well as representatives from CB Insurance and Orten, Cavanaugh & Holmes. Board members were presented information that covered pertinent topics including finding insurance agents, determining the best and required coverages for board member’s communities, how to identify value versus price, liability concerns and issues, the processes for claims, and what to expect from their community managers regarding insurance. Attendees also had the luxury of current insurance professionals to answer any questions they had about insurance in the community management industry.



“Colorado Association Services believes that when board members have access to practical information and informative sessions to help manage an association, they can make the best decisions on behalf of their homeowners and help their communities grow and prosper,” explained Matthew Williams, Colorado Association Services president. “When we hold top-of-the-line trainings, it not only promotes healthy interactions between management companies and boards, but also provides a platform for education so that the best practices are learned and implemented within managed communities.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



