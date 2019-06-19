Foresters Financial names its 2019 Community Involvement Award winner

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresters Financial™, a purpose-driven life insurer, is proud to name Ira Gottshall its 2019 Community Involvement Award winner, celebrating his lifetime of volunteering and giving back.





The award annually acknowledges a Foresters sales partner for robust sales and embracing Foresters purpose, focused on family and community well-being.

Gottshall has logged around 10,000 hours of volunteer work during his 20-year tenure as a partner with Foresters. Most recently, he traveled from his home in Valencia, California to take part in the Ride for Heart with the Foresters Financial corporate team. With Foresters, he’s participated in numerous events including playground builds, radiothons, and the refurbishment of places like orphanages and shelters for abused women. He is also tireless in supporting schools in his local community. Gottshall is President and CEO of FFP Insurance Services.

“It’s been said before, but sometimes the person doing the volunteer work gets more out of it than the people you’re trying to help out and serve,” said Gottshall. “There is nothing more satisfying than spending a couple of hours helping someone else out. You always go home with a spring in your step.”

“Ira has been a leading sales partner with Foresters for more than two decades, and he embodies our purpose,” said Matt Berman, Chief Distribution Officer, Foresters Financial. “When the opportunity to give back presents itself, he jumps in with both feet. Ira truly exemplifies all the traits of a Foresters Community Involvement Award winner.”

Gottshall was presented with the award while joining 150 Foresters sales partner volunteers refurbishing the Casa Hogar orphanage in Los Cabos, Mexico. Work included landscaping, cleaning, painting both the exterior and interior of the building and preparing meals for the residents.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 18 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an “A” (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.1 For more information please visit foresters.com

¹The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 2, 2018, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An “A” (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

