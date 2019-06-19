GL Enhances Datacom Analyzer with Client/Server Scripting
GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press media regarding the latest enhancements to tProbe™ Datacom Analyzer/Emulator, an instrument that is designed to test and verify serial data communications circuits and equipment (using built in analysis and emulation applications). Our Datacom Analyzer/Emulator is now enhanced to support the Windows Client/ Server (WCS) scripting software that facilitates remote operation, automated testing using scripts, and multi-site connectivity.
Overview
“Data Communications generally refers to legacy interfaces of the recent past before packet technology became popular. These interfaces and methods of communications are still out there,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
He further added, “GLs’ Datacom Analyzer/Emulator is an optional board available with GL's tProbe™ T1 E1 Analyzer or is also available as a standalone unit. It is designed for test and verification of data communications equipment and circuits - specifically serial interfaces that provide clock, data, and control signals. It provides software selectable modes to analyze and emulate DTE and DCE interfaces, non-intrusive monitoring for both synchronous (sync), and asynchronous (async) modes.”
Main Features and Applications
- Supported Line interfaces - V.24, V.35, X.21, RS-449, RS-485, EIA-530 and EIA-530A
- Allows user to define custom frequency data rate for all encoding options.
- Supports Frequency Measurement, PPP Analysis, HDLC Analysis, and Frame Relay Analysis.
- Supports HDLC Tx/Rx Test and HDLC Impairment Utility
- DTE or DCE emulation mode
- SYNC clock source and sense selection
- Sync BER from 300 b/s to 16.384Mbps and Async BER from 300 b/s to 115.2Kbps
- Supports NRZ, FM0, FM1 and Differential Manchester encoding schemes
- Supports handshaking signals control and monitoring
- Precision Delay Measurement, Unframed/Framed, Tx/Rx loopback and Error Insertion applications are provided for intrusive testing
- Supports Full/Fractional Bit Error Rate Testing with detailed logging
- Client Server (WCS) module supports Enhanced BER testing
- A variety “Basic Applications” and “Optional Applications” are available with Datacom cards
About GL Communications Inc.
GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.
GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.
Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com
Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com
