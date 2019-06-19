GL Enhances Datacom Analyzer with Client/Server Scripting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press media regarding the latest enhancements to tProbe™ Datacom Analyzer/Emulator, an instrument that is designed to test and verify serial data communications circuits and equipment (using built in analysis and emulation applications). Our Datacom Analyzer/Emulator is now enhanced to support the Windows Client/ Server (WCS) scripting software that facilitates remote operation, automated testing using scripts, and multi-site connectivity.



Overview

“Data Communications generally refers to legacy interfaces of the recent past before packet technology became popular. These interfaces and methods of communications are still out there,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “GLs’ Datacom Analyzer/Emulator is an optional board available with GL's tProbe™ T1 E1 Analyzer or is also available as a standalone unit. It is designed for test and verification of data communications equipment and circuits - specifically serial interfaces that provide clock, data, and control signals. It provides software selectable modes to analyze and emulate DTE and DCE interfaces, non-intrusive monitoring for both synchronous (sync), and asynchronous (async) modes.”

Main Features and Applications

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com



