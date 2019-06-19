MLS Grid Earns Innovator Award Finalist Selection

Nationwide MLS collaborative recognized for “working to change” real estate

SALT LAKE CITY, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid, the real estate industry collaborative of multiple listing services (MLSs) providing an easy way to deliver standardized data, has earned a coveted spot as a “ 2019 Inman Innovator Award ” finalist.



MLS Grid, the real estate industry collaborative of multiple listing services (MLSs) providing an easy way to deliver standardized data, has earned a coveted spot as a “2019 Inman Innovator Award” finalist. MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of leading multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to deliver an easier way to provide standardized data. MLS Grid is currently comprised of 10 major MLSs representing nearly 250,000 members and subscribers.





/EIN News/ -- Inman, real estate’s top news and information source, said it selected MLS Grid based on its “platform that offers a single license agreement and a single, standardized listing data feed for brokers and vendors who want to pull property data from MLSs in different markets.”

Brad Inman, publisher of Inman, said, “The Inman Innovators represent the boldest minds in real estate working to change how the industry does business.”

Joseph Szurgyi, CEO of MLS Grid, praised the advances his organization has made through the collaboration of 10 leading MLSs, including Austin MLS (Texas), Carolina MLS (North and South Carolina), Heartland MLS (Kansas City), MARIS (St. Louis), MIBOR (Indianapolis), MRED (Chicagoland), Stellar MLS (Central and Southwest Florida), NorthstarMLS (Minnesota), Northwest MLS (Seattle), and Realtracs (Tennessee).

“This honor confirms the importance and impact that unified standards are having on the real estate industry,” Szurgyi said. “MLS Grid can help any size MLS meet RESO standards, offer a standard license agreement for vendors, and give real estate brokerages the ability to pull from one data feed, using one set of rules, and one compliance process. That’s what makes us an industry game changer.”

The annual Inman Innovator Awards highlight the most forward-thinking organizations and individuals who are working to shape the future of the real estate industry. With the MLS Grid platform, the company is delivering a more efficient system of standardized data delivery that eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration.

The MLS Grid platform offers a RESO-compliant Web API (which replaces RETS, created in 1999), is RESO Data Dictionary complaint (staring with IDX, VOW and Back Office use), and a data feed is accessible by signing a single license agreement. The result is real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs benefit from reduced expenses and increased efficiencies by using the MLS Grid single-data access point and one standard license agreement.

MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of leading multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to deliver an easier way to provide standardized data. Currently comprised of 10 major MLSs representing nearly 250,000 members and subscribers, the goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data being provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing participating MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. More information is at MLSGrid.com .

