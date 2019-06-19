Two Hands Corporation Closer To Completing Colombian Licence Purchase

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Two Hands Corporation (OTCQB: TWOH), has agreed to purchase 100% of the licence to grow, export, hold cannabis and CBD derivatives in Colombia from Plantro Inc S.A.S. Once the genetics have been approved and the remainder of the conditions placed on Plantro S.A.S. are satisfied we expect to close the transaction and utilize the licence to its full potential.



/EIN News/ -- CEO of Two Hands, Nadav Elituv commented, “As part of our agreement the Plantro S.A.S. team has been assisting with the initial construction of our Greenhouses on the first hectare located in the center of Bogota Savannah in Madrid, Colombia. The greenhouses now house the initial test harvests of nearly 600 plants comprised of 10 different genetic strains to be evaluated by the ICA.

We will continue to invest and advance our cannabis cultivation footprint up to the 10 hectares over the next twelve to eighteen months after the transaction closes. The first seed sowing took place the end of April 2019, and currently our first plants have started to grow. You can have a look at https://www.twohandsgroup.com/twohandscorplab/ .”

About Plantro Inc S.A.S.

Plantro Inc S.A.S. is an organic hemp based CBD licence holder located in Madrid, Colombia. Plantro is vertically integrated, producing from seed to wholesaler. Plantro was created to produce the highest quality, low cost hemp based CBD.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation an organic hemp based CBD cultivator strives to offer the highest quality CBD extract derivatives to be exported under Two Hands CBD Lab brand. For more information, please visit our websites at https://www.twohandsgroup.com/twohandscorplab/ or https://www.twohandsgroup.com/

