3Gtms Partners with Trimble for Commercial Routing Solutions

Complementary technology provides shippers and logistics service providers with transportation management and routing tools for inbound and outbound logistics

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, Inc., a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software, announced today that it is partnering with Trimble for commercial routing solutions. Trimble MAPS (Maps and Applications for Professional Solutions) brings together the company’s former ALK Technologies and TMW Appian Final Mile businesses, creating an integrated platform that delivers ALK’s mileage, mapping, routing and navigation technology along with Appian’s fleet routing, scheduling and optimization solutions. As a complementary offering to 3G-TM transportation management software, Trimble MAPS’ commercial data and map-centric technology can be leveraged by 3Gtms customers along with the robust Tier 1 transportation management features of the uniquely designed 3G-TM system, including rating, planning, execution and more.



“Our complementary solutions give customers more expansive capabilities for managing their transportation efficiently and saving time and money faster,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. “We’ve enjoyed working closely with the Trimble team for many years and we’re excited to continue building on our relationship.”

“Working closely with 3Gtms can enable us to better serve both asset and non-asset-based transportation service organizations,” said Dan Popkin, Markets & Operations, Trimble MAPS. “Our industry recognized map intelligence, coupled with the 3G-TM transportation management system, gives organizations intuitive solutions that work together to deliver operational efficiency and overall cost savings for the inbound and outbound logistics of freight.”

About Trimble MAPS

Trimble MAPS provides global map-centric technology dedicated to transforming journeys through innovative routing, scheduling, visualization and navigation solutions. Built on map data and a routing engine designed specifically for commercial vehicles, its development platform and trusted products are made for a broad range of industries, workforces and fleets of all sizes. The Trimble MAPS brands including PC*MILER, CoPilot and Appian are the foundation for safe and efficient journeys worldwide—one driver, one vehicle, one fleet at a time. Trimble MAPS is a Division of Trimble: maps.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

About 3Gtms

3Gtms is one of the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) providers and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms has a reputation for being a trusted partner with exceptional customer satisfaction and retention rates. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .

Media Contact

Chuck Fuerst

3Gtms, Inc.

203.567.4610, x443

cfuerst@3gtms.com

