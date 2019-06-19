Ferrero to Begin Global Standardization on StayinFront TouchCG® for Retail Execution

Global Expansion Follows Success in Asia Pacific

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, NJ, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions and EPoS analytics for the consumer goods industry, has announced today that Ferrero Group has selected StayinFront TouchCG® to improve retail execution efficiency and effectiveness globally. The selection follows an extensive evaluation process and builds upon the multi-year partnership in Asia Pacific.

Ferrero, maker of some of the world’s best-known brands, including Nutella®, Kinder Joy™, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®, will leverage the powerful role-based retail execution and guided selling functionalities of StayinFront TouchCG®. Sales reps and their managers will have real time field access to critical store information as well as actionable insight delivered to their mobile platforms to seamlessly prioritize and execute in-store activities.

Recognized by leading industry experts and analysts, StayinFront was ranked “Best-in-Class” for Mobile UX, Analytical Insights, Guided Selling, Coaching and Interactive Customer Presentations in the Promotion Optimization Institute’s Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods 2019.

“We are delighted to expand our global partnership with Ferrero Group,” commented Wayne Gallaway, Vice President and Managing Director of StayinFront EMEA. “We look forward to providing the Ferrero field teams with the tools that will enable them to maximize their in-store effectiveness. Our technology delivers innovation and its easy-to-use SaaS technology enables field teams and managers to Do More, Know More and Sell More on every visit.”

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.

About Ferrero Group

What began as a pastry shop is now a worldwide success. Today, the Ferrero Group is present in 55 countries and is the third largest chocolate company in the world with annuals sales exceeding $11 billion. Ferrero products, which include global brands such as Nutella® hazelnut spread, Kinder™ and Ferrero Rocher® chocolates, Raffaello® confections and Tic Tac® mints and chewing gum, are present and sold directly or through authorized retailers in more than 170 countries.

The Ferrero Group’s approach to sustainability is based on the company’s social responsibility strategy: “Sharing value to create value.” The history of the Ferrero Group is a story of success in its third generation, in which the development of a multinational company perfectly combines with the past, present and future of a tenacious Piedmontese family. www.ferrero.com

StayinFront Contact

Wayne Gallaway

Vice President and Managing Director, StayinFront EMEA

+44 (0) 1494 429 560

wgallaway@stayinfront.com

Media Contact

Crystal Oliveri

+1 (973) 461-4800 x3390

PR@stayinfront.com

