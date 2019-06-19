Dream Office REIT June 2019 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) today announced its June 2019 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The June distribution will be payable on July 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at June 28 2019.



Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca .





/EIN News/ -- For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cooper Jay Jiang Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (416) 365-5145

mcooper@dream.ca (416) 365-6638

jjiang@dream.ca



