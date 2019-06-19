There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,236 in the last 365 days.

Dream Office REIT June 2019 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) today announced its June 2019 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The June distribution will be payable on July 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at June 28 2019.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.


