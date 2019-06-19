Global Feed Additives Market Review & Outlook 2015-2027: Driven by Welfare Friendly Production Systems, Expansion of Distribution Lines, and Rising Focus on Grain Management

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Feed Additives Market Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Feed Additives Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include welfare friendly production systems, expansion of distribution lines and rising focus on grain management.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Welfare Friendly Production Systems

3.1.2 Expansion of Distribution Lines

3.1.3 Rising Focus on Grain Management

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Feed Additives Market, By Additive Type

4.1 Acidifiers

4.1.1 Acetic Acid

4.1.2 Citric Acid

4.1.3 Formic Acid

4.1.4 Lactic Acid

4.1.5 Malic Acid

4.1.6 Propionic Acid

4.1.7 Sorbic Acid

4.1.8 Other Acidifiers

4.2 Amino Acids

4.2.1 Lysine

4.2.2 Methionine

4.2.3 Threonine

4.2.4 Tryptophan

4.2.5 Other Amino Acids

4.3 Antibiotics

4.3.1 Penicillin

4.3.2 Tetracycline

4.3.3 Other Antibiotics

4.4 Antioxidants

4.4.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)

4.4.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

4.4.3 Ethoxyquin

4.4.4 Other Antioxidants

4.5 Enzymes

4.5.1 Phytase

4.5.2 Protease

4.5.3 Other Enzymes

4.6 Flavors & Sweeteners

4.7 Lipids

4.8 Minerals

4.8.1 Calcium

4.8.2 Copper

4.8.3 Iron

4.8.4 Magnesium

4.8.5 Manganese

4.8.6 Phosphorus

4.8.7 Potassium

4.8.8 Sodium

4.8.9 Zinc

4.8.10 Other Minerals

4.9 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

4.9.1 Binders

4.9.2 Bio-Transformers

4.10 Non-Protein Nitrogen

4.10.1 Urea

4.10.2 Ammonia

4.10.3 Other Non-Protein Nitrogen

4.11 Phosphates

4.11.1 Defulorinated Phosphate

4.11.2 Dicalcium Phosphate

4.11.3 Monocalcium Phosphate

4.11.4 Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate

4.11.5 Tricalcium Phosphate

4.11.6 Other Phosphates

4.12 Phytogenics

4.12.1 Essential Oils

4.12.2 Herbs & Spices

4.12.3 Oleoresin

4.12.4 Other Phytogenics

4.13 Pigments

4.13.1 Carotenoids

4.13.1.1 Astaxanthin

4.13.1.2 Beta-Carotene

4.13.1.3 Canthaxanthin

4.13.2 Curcumin and Spurulina

4.13.3 Other Pigments

4.14 Prebiotics

4.14.1 Fructo Oligosaccharides

4.14.2 Galacto Oligosaccharides

4.14.3 Inulin

4.15 Preservatives

4.15.1 Anticaking Agents

4.15.2 Mold Inhibitors

4.16 Probiotics

4.16.1 Bifidobacteria

4.16.2 Lactobacilli

4.16.3 Stretococcus Thermophilus

4.16.4 Yeast

4.16.5 Other Probiotics

4.17 Vitamins

4.17.1 Fat-Soluble

4.17.1.1 A

4.17.1.2 E

4.17.2 Water-Soluble

4.17.2.1 B

4.17.2.2 C

4.17.3 Other Vitamins



5 Feed Additives Market, By Livestock

5.1 Aquatic Animal

5.2 Poultry

5.2.1 Breeders

5.2.2 Broilers

5.2.3 Layers

5.3 Ruminants

5.3.1 Beef Cattle

5.3.2 Calves

5.3.3 Dairy Cattle

5.3.4 Other Ruminants

5.4 Swine

5.4.1 Growers

5.4.2 Sows

5.4.3 Starters

5.5 Other Livestocks



6 Feed Additives Market, By Source

6.1 Natural

6.2 Synthetic



7 Feed Additives Market, By Form

7.1 Dry

7.2 Liquid



8 Feed Additives Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Adisseo

10.2 ADM

10.3 Ajinomoto

10.4 Alltech

10.5 BASF

10.6 Cargill

10.7 Chr. Hansen

10.8 Dowdupont

10.9 DSM

10.10 Evonik

10.11 Invivo

10.12 Kemin

10.13 Novozymes

10.14 Nutreco

10.15 Solvay



