Pond Technologies Closes Private Placement

Calgary, AB, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the “Company”), (TSX.V: POND) announces closing on $2,056,878 of a non-brokered private placement financing as previously announced on May 31, 2019. This closing results in the issuance of 2,742,504 units. Priced at $0.75 per unit, each unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share upon payment of $1.00 per Common Share. The Warrants will expire on the date that is the earlier of (i) 30 days after the date on which the Company gives notice to the holders of the Warrants after the Common Shares have traded at a closing price of greater than $1.25 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days on the TSXV and (ii) the date that is two years after the date that the Warrant is issued (the “Expiry Time”). Any Warrants not exercised prior to the Expiry Time shall be deemed to be void and of no further force and effect.

On May 1, 2019, the Company filed a price reservation form with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to price protect the placement of up to 3,200,000 units at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Proceeds will be used for continuing capital programs and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to TSXV approval.

About Pond Technologies Inc:

Located in Markham Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Christopher Cory Pond Technologies Inc. 416-287-3835 ext. 215 c.cory@pondtech.com Steve Martin, CEO Pond Technologies Inc. 416-287-3835 ext. 201 s.martin@pondtech.com

