Grab selects Qubole’s cloud-native big data platform on Microsoft Azure

Southeast Asia’s largest ridesharing company has more than 600 analysts using Qubole Presto

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole , the data activation company, today announced that Singapore-based Grab , the leading ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia, has selected Qubole as its big data platform on Microsoft Azure for Presto -based reporting and ad-hoc exploration. Grab currently has more than 600 analysts who are using Qubole Presto.



/EIN News/ -- Commenting on the development, Grab’s Head of Data Engineering Edwin Law said, “Qubole’s cloud-native architecture with multiple big data open source engines, ease-of-use for monitoring and cluster management, and work-load aware auto-scaling Presto at scale while being faster than other available alternatives, are some of the reasons we selected Qubole as our big data solution. In the quest to transform the delivery of everyday services and mobility solutions in the region, Qubole’s technology and expertise will definitely help us.”

In addition to selecting Qubole, Grab also forged a strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform the delivery of digital services and mobility in the region. Grab is using Microsoft Azure for its machine learning and other artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, to scale Grab’s platform efficiently and increase its capacity and capabilities.

Qubole, a Gold Cloud Platform Partner with Microsoft, has built a cloud-native data platform to process large amounts of data for self-service analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and is revolutionizing the way companies put their data to work on Azure.

"Grab's Qubole solution uses Microsoft's new Generation 2 Azure Data Lake storage. Azure Generation 2 Storage combines the scalability, cost-effectiveness, security model and rich capabilities of Azure Blob Storage optimized for big data use. Microsoft works closely with Qubole to support the adoption of new Azure capabilities." said J.G. Chirapurath, general manager, Azure Data Services Marketing.

Ashish Thusoo, CEO and co-founder at Qubole, said, “Our partnership with Microsoft and Grab is a great opportunity for us to showcase our technology in a rapidly evolving industry and growth region. As they scale, Qubole’s services will aid them in activating their data quicker on Azure while lowering costs in the process. We are delighted to be working with two technology leaders.”

