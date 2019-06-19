First Foods Group Issues Shareholder Update





CEO Harold Kestenbaum Reports on Current Operations/New Developments

NEW YORK, NY, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG ) has released the following update from its CEO and Chairman, Harold Kestenbaum.

"Over the past year, First Foods Group has structured and put to work a team of first-rate professionals to develop and launch our luxury and big-box positioned, gourmet chocolate that is compatible with both CBD and THC offerings. The team has worked cohesively to cultivate brand identities, target audiences, create web presence and more under the direction of its Board of Directors. We are confident our structure and plan of operations will continue to enhance our shareholders' long-term interests. I’m now happy to report tremendous strides in our brand development and our readiness for Florida legislative actions in 2019 that can positively impact our product manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale.

"Since the new year, we’ve secured and begun commercial production in our brand-new warehouse, located in Broward County, Florida which we were fortunate to find fully furnished with state of the art, food-grade manufacturing facilities and equipment. Our narrative of offerings have been fine-tuned by the palette of our third-generation chocolatier who has been dedicated day and night to formulating and blending our quality ingredients into superior offerings. We have decided to offer our luxury THC brand under the name Mystére and market our luxury CBD brand as Purely Irresistible. We are thrilled to be able to launch these brands and continue to develop cutting-edge products for our subsidiary lines to reach a broad and diverse array of consumers.

“And today, with great pride, I can announce to you that as of last month, we received our first completed purchase order for our first three products, including volume of over 3,000 pounds of chocolate for over $30,000. This will place us in position to have additional specialty chocolate products on shelves in the third quarter of this year.

"We can clearly see the culmination of efforts manifesting in the growth of our product lines and thriving brand. We are excited for what’s to come."

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "will", or "plans" to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described occasionally in company's reports and registration statements filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.

COMPANY CONTACT: 201-471-0988; info@firstfoodsgrp.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.