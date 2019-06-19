Telos Corporation CSO Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Rick Tracy joins ranks of world-class technology executives

ASHBURN, Va., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Tracy, CSO at Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.



/EIN News/ -- Rick was vetted and hand-selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“I am pleased to be joining this community of technology leaders,” said Rick Tracy. “With a keen focus on cyber, cloud and enterprise security, I look forward to using this platform to continue to evangelize the need for greater IT security in all aspects of life – at home, in our businesses, and in local, state and federal governments.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Rick will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum, and be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“We are honored to welcome Rick and Telos into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews .

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com .

Contact:

Ashley Howard

Merritt Group (for Telos)

Email: Howard@merrittgrp.com

Phone: 703.598.1174



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.