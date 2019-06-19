Chambers & Chambers Optimizes Supply Chain and Inventory Operations with Blue Ridge Technology

ATLANTA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge announced today that Chambers & Chambers, a North American importer and distributor of fine wines, has selected Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Multi-echelon Inventory Optimization to optimize, automate and streamline its extensive portfolio of wines from around the world.



/EIN News/ -- Founded in 1972, Chambers & Chambers has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Company represents domestic and imported wines from more than 290 wineries in 15 countries. Unlike many distributors which venture into spirits and chain-dependent relationships, Chambers & Chambers continues to focus on hand-selling high-quality wines through broad-based distribution.

“Chambers has been researching various ERP systems during the past 12 months with the primary goal of bringing increased accuracy and efficiency to our procurement process. We are confident that our partnering with Blue Ridge will allow us to optimize the entire supply chain network so that we can increase service levels while managing our continued growth and demand,” said Frank Rollins, chief operating officer, Chambers & Chambers.

To help manage Chambers & Chambers’ extensive distribution network, Blue Ridge Cloud-Native Supply Chain Planning creates fully configured orders, economically optimized to Chambers & Chambers’ goals for up to 24 months in advance. Precise order predictions are completely automated without user intervention and adhere to order schedules, SKU-level rounding requirements and order-level constraints.

Additionally, Blue Ridge Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) calculates the daily need for inventory across the supply chain network based on both customer demand and the unique configurations of Chamber & Chambers’ supply chain. Blue Ridge delivers a precise prediction of customer demand with the constraints that impact the actual ordering of goods, including joined-order logic, store order schedules, supplier capacity, holidays, buying minimums, maximums, lead times and a host of other factors.

“Chambers & Chambers is the ambassador for many of the world’s finest wines, working directly with estates all over the world, creating quite a complex supply chain network,” said Jim Byrnes, chief executive officer, Blue Ridge. “Our distribution-focused forecasting and inventory planning system balances their customer needs with business realities like variable lead times, seasonality, deal management and all the other variables that put pressure on today’s wine and spirits distributors.”

About Chambers & Chambers

Chambers & Chambers is an importer and distributor of fine wines, with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Hawaii. They offer an outstanding portfolio of both domestic and import wines from around the world (to trade only). Now in its 45th year in business, Chambers & Chambers began with just a handful of estates in 1972 and has since grown to represent more than 200. For more information, go to www.chamberswines.com .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future.

For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

