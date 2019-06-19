AMMO, Inc.’s Provides Update on Recent Traction within the Global Tactical Defense Division

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW), a technology leader and premier American ammunitions manufacturer, today provided an update on its Global Tactical Defense Division’s strategic initiatives to address the military and law enforcement channels.

AMMO Inc.’s Global Tactical Defense Division has been awarded multiple law enforcement contracts that provides the Company with an opportunity to service more than 50 law enforcement agencies. AMMO will provide access to its portfolio of innovative and high-quality ammunition products to the various agencies. The Company expects to realize initial revenues from this initiative beginning in the Company’s fiscal third quarter, ending December 31, 2019.

Following on the Company’s debut of its TAC-PTM precision tactical munitions at SHOT Show in January and live demonstrations showcasing the performance of this new line of match grade armor piercing rounds, the Global Tactical Defense Division is now fulfilling orders of TAC-P ammunition.

Fred Wagenhals, CEO of AMMO, Inc. commented, “It is our mission to bring innovation and the highest possible quality to the ammunition industry and to achieve this, we’ve made significant investments in our 100% United States manufacturing facilities. We are extremely proud to be serving the United States law enforcement community with our meticulously engineered products to ensure they meet the extreme demands of the law enforcement community, whose lives may depend on it.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO, Inc. designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions and accessories, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, TAC-PTM Tactical Precision Defense munitions, and OPS (One Precise Shot) a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and operates a munitions manufacturing facilities in Payson, Arizona, as well as a brass casings manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com



Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

In our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, references to “AMMO, Inc.”, “AMMO”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our” and similar terms refer to AMMO, Inc. and its wholly owned operating subsidiaries The Enlight Group (d/b/a Jagemann Munition Components), SNI, LLC and Ammo Technologies, Inc.”

/EIN News/ -- Investor Contact:

Jeff Sonnek

ICR, Inc.

Phone: (646) 277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Mark Hanish

President of Global Commercial Sales & Marketing

Phone: (480) 530-2827

mhannish@ammo-inc.com

