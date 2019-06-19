Fortinet Receives Second Consecutive NSS Labs Recommended Rating in SD-WAN Group Test Report

FortiGate Secure SD-WAN Delivers High WAN Performance for Cloud Applications and Lowest Total Cost of Ownership per Mbps

“Fortinet has uniquely combined best-of-breed SD-WAN and security in one integrated solution for WAN Edge transformation. Similar to last year’s first-ever NSS Labs SD-WAN test report, this year’s report gives Fortinet a 'Recommended' rating in the SD-WAN group test, highlighting that it has the lowest cost of total ownership along with significantly quick zero-touch provisioning for efficient operations. With two consecutive “Recommended” ratings in this category, receiving another NSS Labs “Recommended” rating is a testament to Fortinet’s commitment to third-party testing and validation of our products and solutions.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that for the second year in a row Fortinet received a “Recommended” rating in NSS Labs’ Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) group test report. Fortinet’s FortiGate Secure SD-WAN was assessed by NSS Labs and was recognized for the following strengths:

Lowest total cost of ownership (TCO): FortiGate Secure SD-WAN showcased significant operational savings with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) per Mbps based on the deployment of 75 enterprise branches and varying real-life scenarios in each environment. FortiGate Secure SD-WAN achieved zero-touch provisioning of new branches under six minutes. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution focuses on simplifying the WAN edge operations while providing scalable centralized management with best-of-breed SD-WAN capabilities and security in one offering.



Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN Solution Reduces Complexity and Simplifies WAN Edge Operations

FortiGate Secure SD-WAN enables WAN Edge transformation by consolidating critical capabilities such as SD-WAN, security, WAN optimization and advanced routing built in Fortinet’s purpose-built SD-WAN ASIC. This year’s NSS Labs SD-WAN Group Test recognized FortiGate Secure SD-WAN with the lowest TCO and noted its ability for zero-touch provisioning in minutes. This capability addresses the current issue that enterprise branches face of having many point products that typically take months to deploy in new sites and a long time to troubleshoot any network issues. FortiGate Secure SD-WAN combats this with its zero-touch provisioning capabilities, making it easier for organizations to securely operate their WAN edge.

Rapid Adoption of Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN with Global Customer Deployment Momentum

As Fortinet continues to innovate it’s Secure SD-WAN solution, including its recent release of the industry’s first SD-WAN ASIC , growth in customer adoption is also accelerating. Organizations are increasingly seeing the advantages of FortiGate Secure SD-WAN as it combines best-of-breed SD-WAN capabilities and security into one integrated offering. Organizations are increasingly seeing the advantages of FortiGate Secure SD-WAN as it combines best-of-breed SD-WAN capabilities and security into one integrated offering. Fortinet has the most reviews of all vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights WAN Edge Infrastructure Market as of June 12, 2019. Customer validation coupled with third-party testing such as NSS Lab’s “Recommended” rating sets Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution apart in the industry.

FortiGate Secure SD-WAN Works With One of the Industry’s Most Recommended NGFW

Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution comes built-in with Fortinet’s FortiGate next-generation firewall, which has received five consecutive NSS Labs NGFW “Recommendation” ratings . Fortinet’s next-generation firewall includes capabilities such as IPS, anti-malware, URL filtering and sandboxing for advanced threat protection and detection. In the most recent NSS Labs NGFW group test, FortiGate delivered 99.3 percent security effectiveness and 100 percent evasions blocking. FortiGate was also able to provide high SSL Inspection, without impacting the performance. Additionally, Fortinet solutions have consistently demonstrated high security effectiveness, advanced features and superior performance when put to the test. Fortinet solutions have earned NSS Labs Recommended ratings across nine different group tests, including:

All of Fortinet’s NSS Labs-recommended solutions interoperate as part of a comprehensive security architecture through the Fortinet Security Fabric , producing an integrated end-to-end security solution across the entire attack surface.

“Once again, we see Fortinet continuing to perform well in NSS Labs group testing. FortiGate Secure SD-WAN delivered the lowest total cost of ownership in this year’s SD-WAN Group Test and again receives a recommended rating. Fortinet’s FortiGate Secure SD-WAN is a strong offering for organizations looking to integrate security and SD-WAN capabilities in a single console.”

- Jason Brvenik, chief executive officer of NSS Labs

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

