Cytek Biosciences Debuts Advanced Five-Laser Flow Cytometer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When five lasers and more than 30 colors combine, new breakthroughs and scientific discoveries take shape. This week at the industry’s premier flow cytometry conference, CYTO 2019 , Cytek Biosciences Inc. , a leading provider of flow cytometry instrumentation, will unveil the latest version of its Cytek® Aurora advanced flow cytometry system. Featuring a unique combination of patent-pending innovative technologies, the Aurora system is now available with five lasers to enable seeing more than 30 colors from a single sample.



Featuring a unique combination of patent-pending innovative technologies, the latest version of the Cytek Aurora flow cytometry system is now available with five lasers to enable seeing more than 30 colors from a single sample.





Cytek's system provides ease of use, an unprecedented high performance-to-price ratio, high design flexibility in experiments, and high-quality data. The company is quickly becoming the go-to flow cytometry source for scientists in immunology, immuno-oncology, leukemia and lymphoma labs, cancer/stem cell research, and extra-cellular vesicle research.

Cytek Aurora Five-Laser Flow Cytometer: Key Features

No changing of optical filters

Use of any fluorochromes excited by the onboard lasers

Sensitivity redefined via state-of-the-art technologies

Superb resolution of dim and rare populations

Redefining What Is Possible

Going beyond 30 colors opens the door to simplified workflows, large cost savings and access to a greater choice of dyes and specificities for applications that require deep profiling of cell populations in a single sample. The next chapter of flow cytometry is finally here.

At CYTO 2019

Cytek’s new Aurora system will be demonstrated at CYTO 2019 in Vancouver from June 24 – 26 at booth #202. The five-laser Aurora joins Cytek’s existing lineup of flow cytometry solutions, all of which are backed by Cytek’s comprehensive service plan offerings.

Additional instrument at the conference:

Cytek Northern Lights: Offering a value-added package with capabilities that go beyond flow cytometry systems with a much higher price tag, Cytek’s Northern Lights series is available in configurations from one to three lasers.

CYTO attendees are also encouraged to learn more about Cytek solutions at the following event:

Commercial Tutorial: ‘Pushing the Limits of Fluorescence in a Fluorochrome Limited World’ on Wednesday, June 26, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in Ballroom C.

From a simple panel requiring one laser to an extremely large panel needing deep profiling, Cytek’s range of flow cytometers are designed to meet the diverse needs of scientists – at any stage of research. Cytek offers products and solutions at price points designed to make massively multiparametric flow cytometry accessible to a larger number of scientists.

“Our unique approach to spectral flow cytometry puts us in the trenches right alongside our customers,” noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Cytek is a nimble, solutions-oriented company that is committed to helping them accelerate their fields of research. We do this by being there for them – we are always willing to jump in and help solve any problems that arise. After all, when scientific research advances – we all win.”

Please visit www.cytekbio.com for more information.

About Cytek Biosciences Inc.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is a leading flow cytometry solution provider that develops compact, affordable instruments with high multiplexing capability and a wide range of services to support scientists and clinicians. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with branch offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com . To learn more, follow Cytek on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Justine Houston-Brown

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

justine@lages.com

/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdcfaa66-1c0b-499d-b53b-ab8de30f094c



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.