Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06067 per Equity share. The distribution is payable July 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as of June 28, 2019.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on June 28, 2019 will receive a dividend of $0.06067 per share based on the VWAP of $7.28 payable on July 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $6.78 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks. 

Bank of Montreal     Great West Lifeco Inc.     TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc.     Husky Energy Inc.     The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC     National Bank of Canada     The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp.     Power Corporation of Canada     Thomson Reuters Corporation
Enbridge Inc.     Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
EnCana Corporation     Loblaw Companies Limited     TransAlta Corporation
      Sun Life Financial Inc.     TransCanada Corporation

Distribution Details


    
Equity Share (DS)

   $0.06067
Ex-Dividend Date:

   June 27, 2019
Record Date:

   June 28, 2019
Payable Date:

   July 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com
info@quadravest.com 

