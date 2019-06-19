AINA Wireless and Marlin Capital Solutions Create Financing Program

New Alliance Will Provide AINA Wireless Customers with Affordable, Easy Access to Financing

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ: MRLN), a leader in the commercial equipment financing industry, and AINA Wireless, a leading communications company that develops rugged Bluetooth speaker-microphones, announced a partnership to provide financing options for AINA Wireless customers. Marlin’s financing options will be available to commercial customers through its direct sales channel and authorized AINA Wireless distributors.

The new strategic alliance will enable customers to acquire AINA Bluetooth speaker-microphones that are financed through Marlin’s fast, convenient approval process. Customers will also benefit from Marlin’s extensive partner finance program and industry experience.



“AINA Wireless welcomes the partnership with Marlin. It will allow our commercial and municipal customers the ability to purchase more of the necessary equipment to run their business essential, communications systems. The Finance Program will allow our customers access to equipment financing, as well as working capital loans. We selected Marlin over all other finance companies due to their extensive industry experience and proven track record for developing creative solutions that will provide AINA a significant advantage in the marketplace,” said Maximillian Leroux, CEO, AINA Wireless.

“Marlin is excited to offer AINA customers lightning fast approval turn-around times and extraordinary customer service when it comes to their financing needs,” said Mark Scardigli, Chief Sales Officer, Marlin, “We look forward to leveraging our broad expertise in creating equipment finance programs in the technology space that will positively impact the sales efforts of AINA Wireless.”

About AINA Wireless

AINA Wireless develops communication products and services for commercial and public customers, with the goal of increasing efficiency in critical communication (Push-to-Talk), productivity and safety. The company combines grown user habits and practicality with the versatility of modern communication and information technology. AINA’s solutions are used in various industries such as logistics & transportation, construction, mining & manufacturing, public & private security, and aviation. For more information visit www.aina-wireless.com .

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ: MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(856) 505-4108

Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

(424) 238-6249







