Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.08367 per unit. The distribution is payable July 10, 2019 to unit holders on record as at June 28, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on June 28, 2019 will receive a dividend of $0.08367 per unit based on the VWAP of $10.04 payable on July 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $33.22 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.08367 Ex-Dividend Date: June 27, 2019 Record Date: June 28, 2019 Payable Date: July 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.quadravest.com

info@quadravest.com



