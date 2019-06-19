TeamViewer Announces Remote Control Support for Zebra Technologies’ Android-Based Devices

Remote control capabilities can now be leveraged through TeamViewer-supported Mobile Device Management and Enterprise Mobility Management platforms

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TeamViewer®, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions and a Zebra® PartnerConnect partner, announced support for Zebra Technologies’ Secure Remote Control Service for Android™-based devices. Administrators and business managers can now access their front-line Zebra devices from within their chosen endpoint management platform, unifying remote access and support efforts while maintaining a high level of security and auditability of access.

Zebra empowers the front line in retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and other industries to achieve a performance edge. TeamViewer now supports select Android-based Zebra handheld computers, tablets, wearable and vehicle mounted computers, interactive kiosks and point-of-sale (POS) devices running Zebra Mobility Extensions (Mx) 8.3 or higher.

This new integration with Zebra’s recently introduced application program interface (API) – Remote Control Event Injection service – can be leveraged within most leading Mobile Device Management (MDM), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) platforms, including TeamViewer integration partners IBM™ MaaS360, MobileIron™, Microsoft Intune®, Sophos™, Blackberry™, AppTec360™ and Boss ™.

“We are excited to offer our industry leading remote connectivity capability to Zebra’s Android-based devices,” says Alfredo Patron, TeamViewer’s Executive Vice President of Business Development. “We support the broadest variety of endpoints possible and organizations can now access, control and support a variety of Zebra devices, minimizing downtime and improving customer satisfaction.”

“Zebra’s new Secure Remote Control APIs provide the convenience of remote control while maintaining tight security standards with a secure interface that can be used in place of a platform signature,” said Gopi Polavarapu, Senior Director of Enterprise Mobile Computing Product Management, Zebra Technologies.

About TeamViewer

As a global connectivity powerhouse, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. Its market-leading solutions offer secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 1.8 billion devices and serves at least 40 million concurrent connections at any time. Founded in 2005, the company employs more than 700 people in offices across Germany, the United States, Japan, India and Australia. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.

Jon Stotts TeamViewer 646.961.3497 Jon.Stotts@teamviewer.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.