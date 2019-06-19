Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at June 28, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.17 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.32 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details





Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)



$0.05417 Ex-Dividend Date:



June 27, 2019 Record Date:



June 28, 2019 Payable Date:



July 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372

Local: 416‐304‐4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com





