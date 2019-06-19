Reflektion Introduces Breakthrough Analytics Capabilities  

New analytics capabilities in Reflektion empower eCommerce retailers with new insights to accelerate revenue growth and elevate personalized customer engagement

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflektion, the world’s leading AI-powered personalization platform for the retail industry, today unveiled enhanced analytics capabilities to the Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform that empower eCommerce retailers to uncover new shopper insights that lead to untapped revenue growth opportunities.



/EIN News/ -- As the retail landscape becomes more competitive, merchants are challenged with finding new ways to better understand their customers’ preferences and their buying patterns. Reflektion now delivers breakthrough analytics functionality that goes beyond basic site performance trends to give retail marketers and merchandisers focused analytics that uncover how shoppers buy -- turning shopping insights into growth opportunities. With Reflektion, merchandisers, marketers and analysts can now better plan, track, and act against specific business goals with individualized promotions, optimized product placements, informed keyword strategies, and effective re-targeting campaigns.

The pre-built analytics are highly-intuitive, easy to use, and don’t require specialized technical knowledge -- eliminating the need for additional configuration or dedicated analytics teams. With this introduction, executives and merchandisers in retail organizations can:

Track the direct and assisted attribution of Reflektion’s personalization on growing revenue, conversions and orders at the category, product, brand levels and by spending, unit count and order count.

Maximize revenue opportunities with greater intelligence about categories, products, and brands that are searched for, viewed, and purchased and their comparative trend.

Make strategic, data-driven decisions to drive the business forward through granular, contextual and historical insights into key site dimensions such as revenue, average order size. abandoned cart rate, page views, conversion rate and orders, beyond what is available in general-purpose site analytics applications.

In real-time, optimize personalization strategies with at-a-glance dashboards that outline KPI trends and generate interactive executive-level insights on-the-fly.

Enhance site search relevance with deep understanding of which keywords and combinations generate the most revenue -- and which keywords don’t.

Act on KPI alerts when performance is below or above thresholds.

“Heightened demands for context, convenience and control in all customer interactions require companies to re-evaluate how they engage their customers. To compete effectively in this new environment, businesses need to capture, analyze, understand and act upon information. 42% of business leaders are prioritizing customer analytics and measurement as the top investment in the next 12 months,” states Sheryl Kingstone, Research Vice President of 451 Research. “The most meaningful (and ultimately profitable) experiences will be informed by data-driven contextual insights, which will make all the difference.”

“In today’s hyper-competitive retail landscape, marketers and merchandisers are constantly looking for ways to delight shoppers, improve their engagement, and convert them to buyers -- but to execute on this strategy, they need contextual insights to identify gaps and double down on what’s really working,” said Amede Hungerford, Chief Marketing Officer, Reflektion. “Our latest analytics capabilities arm leading retailers with deeper insight into the performance of their personalization strategies -- enabling them to seize the white space and make business decisions with confidence.”

About Reflektion

Reflektion’s eCommerce personalization platform listens to the behaviors of each individual shopper, utilizes Artificial Intelligence to calculate their preferences and intent, and then responds to every moment-to-moment interaction by displaying the most relevant content and products in real time and across the digital touchpoints that matter most—including preview and site search, product recommendations, category and landing pages, content personalization and email.

Leading retail brands such as Hanes, Godiva, Marmot, and Sur La Table rely on Reflektion’s platform to engage with customers in real-time.

Founded by pioneers in Artificial Intelligence and awarded both the Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution by SIIA in 2019, Reflektion combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence, and AI to create more relevant and impactful eCommerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures , Hasso Plattner Ventures , and Clear Ventures .

