Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Data Catalog Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Data Catalog Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Data catalogs provide the means to simplify the access and use of analytical content and the collaboration and governance of that content in multiple business intelligence (BI) use cases. The 3rd annual report examines user requirements and priorities for data catalogs, with a focus on governance and content collaboration capabilities.



/EIN News/ -- In the 2019 study, data catalog ranks 15th among the 37 BI technologies and initiatives under study. It is emerging as a core set of capabilities for making content easier to locate for analytic use cases.

“Among the many thematic reports we publish, data catalog stands out as a growth area for organizations,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “As data complexity increases, we expect that this trend will continue into the future.”

According to the 2019 Data Catalog Market Study, 47 percent of respondents, in all size organizations, indicate that analytic consumers are having difficulty locating and accessing analytic content. This is consistent with the past two years of study on data catalogs. Organizations with a tenured Chief Analytics Officer (CAO) or Chief Data Officer (CDO) of three years or more have markedly less difficulty finding analytic content.

“The relationship between the level of difficulty in finding analytic content and success with BI is of note,” said Bill Hostmann, research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. “The easier to find and access analytic content, the more successful the BI initiative.”

The report shows that for collaborating with analytic content, BI users want the ability to search and navigate for relevant content. More than 79 percent of respondents indicate that governing analytic content creation and sharing via policies, controls, and applied technologies is “very important” or “critical” to their organization.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Data Catalog Market Study, visit www.datacatalog.report .

