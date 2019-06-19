LogMeIn’s Bold360 & GoToMeeting Win 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) today announced that it has won two 2019 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. LogMeIn’s flagship customer engagement platform, Bold360 , took home the gold for Best Customer Service Solution and its market leading Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) solution, GoToMeeting , won for Best Collaboration Solution.



/EIN News/ -- The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

Bold360 was honored for its robust feature set, ease of use, and integration and language capabilities. The judges were also impressed with Bold360’s agent functionality and knowledge management capabilities that allow for maximum utility with minimal technology resources.

GoToMeeting was honored for its overall ease of use and focus on meeting productivity. Enhanced with background AI functions, such as meeting transcription , and additional user benefits such as mobile conferencing and commuter mode , GoToMeeting provides a simple, effective solution allowing users to quickly host meetings and collaborate from anywhere in the world.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts whose scores determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE .

The full list of winners can be found here: http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners .

