McGarr Insurance Selects Applied Digital Agency as Foundation for Growth

Florida-based agency establishes business with open, integrated management system and customer service technologies

“As a start-up agency, I was looking for a system that I would not outgrow and that I could customize for my business’s needs,” said Matt McGarr, owner, McGarr Insurance. “It just made sense for me to select Applied’s Digital Agency solution to automate workflows that I would otherwise have to pay an employee to complete, while integrating insurer connectivity and customer service software to ensure my business can provide the level of service expected by consumers today.”





Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance agencies to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is an integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting, and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed business decisions. Automated Personal Lines instant rating via Epic Quotes, is also integrated into Applied Epic, enabling a seamless quote-to-bind process for agents.

Applied Cloud® is the leading, purpose-built cloud platform designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied’s cloud platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centers. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing agents’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes. Today, more than 100,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

Applied CSR24®, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables agencies to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, liability certificates and other insurance documents through an online agency-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with agency management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks so agents can devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, agencies can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty and gain a competitive advantage.

Applied Mobile® is a purpose-built app that enables insurance agency staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their agency management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

“As digital transformation in the insurance industry continues and more opportunities for seamless integration become available, agents who adopt these technologies will reap the benefits of efficiency and profitability that are not otherwise possible by leveraging multiple systems,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Agency solution is the only solution in the market to offer a management system with integrated instant rating and customer service tools, such as portal and mobile apps, allowing McGarr Insurance to focus less on administrative tasks and more on the business of selling insurance.”





About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

