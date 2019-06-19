Oxford Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) announced today that on June 18, 2019 its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable on August 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 19, 2019. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.



/EIN News/ -- About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker

Telephone: (404) 653-1455

E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.