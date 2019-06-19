Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero

Check Point Software Technologies is now largest cyber security company to publicly share comprehensive list of all vulnerability discoveries via an indexed, easily accessible and central repository

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Research, the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has announced today the creation of a new online vulnerability repository, CPR-Zero. Going forward, Check Point will publicly list all vulnerabilities its research teams find, even if they are not featured in a publication on the Check Point Research blog. The move makes Check Point the industry’s largest cyber security vendor to openly share such information.



"Not every vulnerability that we find leads to a blog post or publication. In fact, most do not,” said Omri Herscovici, Head of Vulnerability Research at Check Point. "This is why it’s important for us to share our findings using the CPR-Zero platform. The information listed on CPR-Zero will be a priceless resource for citizens and enterprises everywhere to be more informed and vigilant against the latest cyber-security threats.”

CPR Zero has initially launched with over 130 vulnerabilities and will quickly expand to offer a comprehensive library of all vulnerabilities that Check Point’s research team has uncovered, both historic and in the future. CPR Zero lists CVEs with links and references for viewers to learn more from the official CVE database. The list also contains detailed information regarding each vulnerability, including a crash and dump, a short explanation and sometimes a POC.

The repository will be continually updated with new discoveries. However, Check Point reserves the right to not publicly disclose major vulnerabilities that may be at a high risk of being exploited before patches or updates are widely available.

"Check Point’s mission is to make the online world a safer place to live in. To help us further get there, we are making the bold move to be the largest cyber security company in the industry to share ALL our technical CVE findings with everyone," said Neatsun Ziv, VP of Threat Prevention. “No other cyber security company of our size has taken this step."

Built by some of some of the most talented and capable experts in the field, CPR Zero is Check Point’s latest initiative in responsibly notifying both consumers and enterprise organizations of new cyber-security risks, as well as encouraging vendors to take the necessary steps to continue to provide a risk-free user experience.

The website for CPR Zero is cpr-zero.checkpoint.com

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

Follow Check Point Research via:

Blog: https://research.checkpoint.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_cpresearch_

About Check Point Research

Check Point Research provides leading cyber threat intelligence to Check Point Software customers and the greater intelligence community. The research team collects and analyzes global cyber-attack data stored on ThreatCloud to keep hackers at bay, while ensuring all Check Point products are updated with the latest protections. The research team consists of over 100 analysts and researchers cooperating with other security vendors, law enforcement and various CERTs.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprise's cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

ir@checkpoint.com MEDIA CONTACT:

Ekram Ahmed

Check Point Software Technologies

press@checkpoint.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.