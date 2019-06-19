Global Digital Payment Markets 2019-2022 - E-Wallets to Account for the Highest Share of Online Payments in 2022
Digital payments growth led by Asia-Pacific
With a double-digit growth rate, the global digital payments market is expected to reach new heights by 2022. Asia-Pacific is the world's leader when it comes to online and mobile payment volume, with North America ranking second. According to a forecast cited by yStats.com, remote E-Commerce will remain the largest digital payment segment through 2022, although in-store mobile payments are also projected to see major growth, driven by the proliferation of mobile wallets. Already this year, more than one in three smartphone owners worldwide are expected to use their devices to make payments at POS.
E-Wallets to account for the highest share of online payments in 2022
E-Wallets will reign in the E-Commerce payment space, overtaking credit cards. In 2022, close to half of all E-Commerce transactions could be paid by digital wallets like Alipay, PayPal and WeChat Pay. At the same time, as an increasing share of purchases is made remotely, online payment fraud losses are climbing. As a result, mobile biometrics will gain popularity to give an extra protection to digital purchases.
Questions Answered in this Report
- How large is the global digital payments market predicted to be in 2022?
- Which payment methods will lead the E-Commerce payments landscape in different regions through 2022?
- How many consumers will make mobile payments in-store in the world's top markets in 2019?
- What growth rate is projected for mobile payments over the next several years?
- How are digital payments expected to contribute to the rise of cashless societies?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f
- Breakdown of Card Payment Transactions by E-Commerce and POS Payments, in %, 2017 & 2023f
- Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f
- Number of Remote Mobile Biometric Transactions, in billions, and Their Share of Total In-Store and Remote Transactions Authenticated via Mobile Biometrics, in %, 2018 & 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
- Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in billions, 2017 & 2019f
- Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by China, Rest of Asia and Rest of the World, in millions, 2019f
- Breakdown of Mobile Wallet Spending by China and the Rest of the World, in % and in USD, 2019f
- Number of Contactless Payment Users of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Other OEM Pay, in millions, 2018e & 2020f
- Retail Spending at Frictionless Payment Stores, in USD million, 2018e & 2023f
- Retail Payments Value, in USD trillion, 2018, 2020f & 2023f
- Share of In-Store Payments Made by Cash, in %, 2018 & 2023f
- Number of Non-Cash Payment Transactions, in billions, and CAGR, in %, by Region, 2016 - 2021f
- IoT Payments, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f
- IoT Payments, in USD billion, by Connected Car and Connected Home Device Payments, 2021f
- Payments Revenue, in USD trillion, by Region, 2017 & 2022f
- Breakdown of Payments Revenue Growth by Region, in %, 2017-2022f
- Breakdown of Payments Revenue Growth by Revenue Type, in %, 2017-2022f
- Transaction-Based Revenue Share of Total Global Payments Revenue, in %, 2017 & 2022f
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
- Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Selected Countries and Total, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
- Cashless Transactions Share of Total Payment Transactions, in %, by Selected Countries, 2022f
3.2. China
- Third-Party Payment Transaction Value, in CNY trillion, 2016 - 2022f
- Third-Party Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in CNY trillion, 2015 - 2020f
- Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2017 & 2023f
- Number of Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2017 & 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017 - 2022f
3.3. Japan
- Online Payment Services Market Revenues, in JPY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2015 - FY 2022f
- Proximity Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in JPY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2017 - 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018e & 2022f
- Mobile Payment Users, by E-Money and QR-based Smartphone Payments, in millions, FY 2016 - FY 2021f
3.4. South Korea
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
3.5. India
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017 - 2022f
- Digital Payments, in USD billion, FY 2018e & FY 2023
- Mobile Payments, in USD billion, FY 2018e & FY 2023f
- Mobile Wallets Transaction Value, in INR trillion, and Year-on-Year Growth Rate, in %, 2016 - 2021f
3.6. Indonesia
- Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in IDR trillion, 2016 - 2020f
3.7. Singapore
- Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f
3.8. Philippines
- Digital Wallet Transaction Value, in USD million, 2018e & 2021f
4. Europe
4.1. Regional
- Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Spending in the EU by Payment Methods Considering PSD2 and Instant Payment Introduction, in %, 2012, 2017e, 2020f, 2022f, 2027f
- Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2022f
- Breakdown of Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7 by Payment Types, in %, 2022f
4.2. UK
- Number of Payment Transactions, in millions, by Payment Instrument, 2017 & 2027f
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2017-2019f
4.3. Germany
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users Number, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2017 - 2022f
- Breakdown of Importance of Payment Topics in Merchants' Payment Strategy Until 2020, in % of E-Commerce Merchants, 2018
4.4. France
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018e - 2021f
4.5. Italy
- Payment Transaction Value of New Digital Payment Methods, in EUR billion, 2017, 2018 & 2021f
- Contactless Card Payments and Mobile Proximity Payments at POS, in EUR billion, 2018 & 2021f
4.6. Sweden
- Breakdown of Payment Transactions Value by Cash and Non-Cash Payments, in %, 2020f
- Breakdown of Merchants' Expectations of The Time When They Will Stop Accepting Cash, in %, April 2017
4.7. Russia
- Online Payment Transaction Value, in RUB billion, 2015-2019f
5. North America
5.1. Regional
- Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, in %, 2017 - 2022f
5.2. USA
- Digital Commerce Payments and Proximity Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022f, and CAGR, in %, 2018-2022f
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018- 2022f
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, by Selected Platforms, in millions, 2017 - 2022f
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Selected Platforms, in % of Proximity Payment Users, 2017 - 2022f
- P2P Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017 - 2022f
- Mobile P2P Payment Users, by Selected Platforms, in millions, 2017 - 2022f
- Contactless Card Penetration, in % of Active Cards, 2018-2022f
- Voice Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Adults, 2017e-2022f
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
- Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value by Payment Methods, in %, 2018e-2022f
6.2. Brazil
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
6.3. Mexico
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
6.4. Argentina
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
- Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f
- Digital Payment Transaction Value, by Digital Commerce, Mobile POS Payments and Total, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2019f-2023f
7.2. UAE
- Mobile Wallet Market Size, in USD million, 2016 & 2022f
Companies Mentioned
- AliPay (China) Internet Technology Company Limited
- Alipay.com Ltd
- Alphabet Inc.
- Ant Financial Services Group
- Apple inc
- Mastercard inc
- Paypal inc
- Samsung electronics ltd
- Square inc
- Starbucks Corp
- Tencent holdings ltd
- Venmo Inc
- Visa inc
- Zelle LLP
