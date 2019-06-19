Glasswing Ventures Announces Acceleration Platform for its Frontier Tech Startups

Platform includes Portfolio Access to Advisors, Talent Network, Growth Blueprint, AI Practice, Trust Network and Preferred Vendors

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures , an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of intelligent enterprise and frontier tech startups, today unveiled its sophisticated, end-to-end Platform designed to accelerate enterprising startups and help their founders with launching their companies, assembling powerhouse teams, acquiring customers, and scaling these ventures to their full potential.



/EIN News/ -- “To truly be a leading VC, you need to support founders along their entire startup journey -- from strategic hires to winning customers to connecting with partners and each other,” said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “We have created an end-to-end, systematized Platform that is both responsive and robust in its breadth and depth, covering all facets of a startup from building teams, to scaling and exiting.”

Glasswing’s Platform, accessible via the company’s newly designed website , is data driven, process-oriented, programmatic and designed to provide startup support far beyond the norm.

“Our Platform is designed to help build valuable companies and a high-return portfolio for our investors,” said Rick Grinnell, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “All of the components work together to help ensure that our founders and their companies succeed; it is a fundamental differentiator for us in the market.”

At launch, the Glasswing Platform includes:

Glasswing Ventures’ exclusive Advisors – comprised of world-renowned AI experts, Fortune 500 executives and visionary entrepreneurs.



– comprised of world-renowned AI experts, Fortune 500 executives and visionary entrepreneurs. Talent Network – an extensive, proprietary database of top talent to accelerate portfolio company hiring.



– an extensive, proprietary database of top talent to accelerate portfolio company hiring. Jobs Portal – for facilitating applications to Glasswing portfolio companies.



– for facilitating applications to Glasswing portfolio companies. Growth Blueprint – resources ranging from fundamental ops and infrastructure to market intelligence data to help portfolio companies and their founders at the setup phase and beyond.



– resources ranging from fundamental ops and infrastructure to market intelligence data to help portfolio companies and their founders at the setup phase and beyond. AI Practice – the firm’s extensive in-house AI practice and expertise to help identify, support, and scale its portfolio companies.



Trust Network – support network of entrepreneurs and portfolio executives with exceptional technology and business experience.



– support network of entrepreneurs and portfolio executives with exceptional technology and business experience. Preferred Vendors – who offer the important services that help Glasswing portfolio companies run their businesses and support innovation. Preferred Vendors offer founders and their companies discounted rates and VIP services, leveraging Glasswing’s broad network and relationships.

About Glasswing Ventures:

Glasswing Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to investing in the next generation of AI and frontier technology startups that enable the rise of the intelligent enterprise. For more information about the firm please visit: www.glasswing.vc

