iCIMS CEO Named A Glassdoor Top CEO For Second Straight Year

Colin Day moves up to 14th on list of the 2019 Highest Rated CEOs

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, is pleased to announced that its CEO and founder, Colin Day, has been named one of the Top CEOs of 2019 in the U.S. Small and Medium Business (SMB) category on Glassdoor.

Among the chief executives recognized by employees, Day received an impressive 98% approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews of iCIMS employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. This is the third time, and second straight year, that Day has been featured on Glassdoor’s Top CEO list, moving from 33rd on the list in 2018 up to the 14th spot in 2019.

“Living and breathing the world of recruitment for the last two decades, we recognize how critical talent is to business success, and we make a concerted effort to maintain an inclusive, inspiring and collaborative culture for our employees,” said Colin Day, iCIMS CEO and founder. “I’m honored to be recognized by our employees, and proud that iCIMS is continuously recognized as a best place to work in New Jersey."

Since founding iCIMS, Day has led the organization to employ more than 800 people and support over 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the U.S., with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than $200 million. The company continues to grow rapidly, including the recent acquisition of Jibe, a New York City-based recruitment marketing solution provider that powers the candidate experience for employers.

“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. “Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”

For eight consecutive years, iCIMS has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ and has been recognized on Glassdoor as one of the 50 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work. The company is actively recruiting collaborative, diverse, hardworking and passionate individuals to help grow the business. To learn more about career opportunities at iCIMS, visit https://careers.icims.com/.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Erica Bonavitacola iCIMS, Inc. 7325207995 Erica.Bonavitacola@icims.com

