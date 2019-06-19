Fieldpoint Private Strengthens Palm Beach Presence

Robert McCabe will lead growth initiatives in South Florida

GREENWICH, Conn., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, today announced that Robert McCabe has joined the firm’s Palm Beach, Florida, office as Managing Director and Branch Office Manager.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. McCabe will spearhead Fieldpoint Private’s growth initiatives in Palm Beach and across South Florida. It is a community he has served for more than 20 years, having led offices for Smith Barney and its successor firm, Morgan Stanley. Most recently, he led the firm’s West Palm Beach branch, with 60 advisors and 24 associated staff.

In Fieldpoint’s Palm Beach office, Mr. McCabe joins Brian Smith, a Managing Director and Senior Advisor who moved to the firm from First Republic Bank in December 2017.

Mr. McCabe began his Smith Barney career in 1993, as a Vice President and Sales Manager in the New York City area. In 1997 he was asked to take over Smith Barney’s Fort Lauderdale branch, and in 2004 was promoted to Complex Manager, leading four Smith Barney branches, with 125 advisors and associated staff across Palm Beach County. He continued in the role following Morgan Stanley’s acquisition of Smith Barney, and was asked to join the firm’s National Branch Manager Council. In 2010, 2011 and 2012, On Wall Street magazine named him as one of the country’s top 100 branch managers.

Mr. McCabe said he believes Fieldpoint Private is the right firm, at the right time, for successful South Florida families, and for the professionals who advise them on their wealth. “Families here are looking for the depth of resources of the industry’s giants, but in a more intimate setting with an exponentially greater commitment to the unique needs of each client,” Mr. McCabe said. “That’s Fieldpoint in a nutshell. I believe they are writing our industry’s most important next chapter, right here in South Florida. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“We have ambitious plans for South Florida,” said Robert Matthews, Fieldpoint Private President and CEO. “In my experience, Bob McCabe has earned more trust, from more families, and more fellow financial professionals, than anyone in this part of the country,” he added. “He is the right person to help shape our future here, and we could not be happier that he is now one of us.”

