CGE Energy Issues Shareholder Letter Update

Company provides update on strategic initiatives and up-listing process

BRIGHTON, Mich., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI), announces the issuance of the following shareholder letter from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Zaplitny.

Dear CGE Energy Shareholders and Partners:

/EIN News/ -- The purpose of this letter is to highlight areas of progress in our business strategy during the first half of 2019. I must remind you that we will only disclose those developments that are not considered confidential and non-public information.

We are close to the completion of our certified audit with Marcum LLP. We look forward to becoming a fully reporting company and immediately up-listing to the OTCQB. We expect trading on the OTCQB to enhance CGEI’s liquidity and transparency, broaden our shareholder base, and continue to increase the market adoption of our integrated energy solutions business model. 2019 is going to be a big growth year for us.

In addition to our work with Marcum, CGE is engaging with investment banking and investor relations firms to support our corporate strategy and the execution of our business plan. CGE has retained the Alpha IR Group to lead its investor relations function, enhance its engagement strategy with the investment community, and provide ongoing communications support.

The multimillion-dollar energy project for the Lansing office building we announced in February is currently mid-way through construction. This comprehensive project acts as a great example of how our “Sustain” program continues to resonate with the market. We believe that we are well positioned to benefit from the rapidly changing landscape within the North American power market and truly realize the vision behind our “Power to Make a Difference” corporate philosophy.

On behalf of the Company’s Senior Management team, Board of Directors and employees, I would like to thank our long-term shareholders for being part of our transformation. Your continued support and confidence in CGE has helped us build a remarkable company, one whose future has never been brighter.

About CGE Energy, Inc.



CGE Energy, Inc. makes it easy for businesses, local governments, and non-profits to receive the benefits of sustainable energy projects with no upfront cost. CGE hand-selects the very best facilities to partner with and turns their wasted energy into immediate and continuous savings for the customer. By uniquely selling sustainability-as-a-service, CGE’s proprietary Sustain business model delivers an exclusive combination of today’s best energy efficiency and sustainable energy generation technologies, including CGE’s exclusive WIND•e20® wind turbine.



To learn more visit http://www.cgeenergy.com.

About Alpha IR Group



Alpha IR Group is a full-service investor relations consulting firm, offering a range of programs, including activist preparedness, investor day preparation and execution, earnings support, M&A/transaction support, perception studies, and more. The firm’s leaders have over 75 years of combined sell-side, buy-side, investment banking, and IR consulting experience. The firm has offices in Chicago, New York, and Boston. Alpha’s growing staff supports a client base that spans seven industry verticals and represents nearly $100 Billion of equity value trading on public exchanges in North America. www.alpha-ir.com

Press Release Contacts

Alpha IR Group

Robert Winters or Josh Littman

312-445-2870

CGEI@alpha-ir.com



CGE Energy, Inc.

Paul Schneider, VP Marketing

248-446-1344

pschneider@cgeenergy.com



