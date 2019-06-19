US Payments Forum Member Meeting to Cover EMV 3DS, Tokenization, Emerging Payments Technologies

EMVCo to host post-meeting workshop on EMV Secure Remote Commerce

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stakeholders from across the payments industry will gather this July at the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting to continue their efforts on the timely and effective implementation of EMV and other new payments technologies in the U.S. Attendees are also invited to attend an EMVCo workshop on EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) following the All-Member Meeting.



/EIN News/ -- The U.S. Payments Forum Summer Member Meeting will take place July 17-18, 2019 in Atlanta, GA at the Atlanta Airport Marriott. Registration, the full agenda, and additional information is available at http://www.cvent.com/events/u-s-payments-forum-meeting-atlanta-july-19/event-summary-a8fec05ce1e240548a7ec955c10b8cd3.aspx.

Through the meeting, Forum members will gain insights on the latest developments in the payments industry. Speakers will hold a variety of sessions providing high-level education, implementation guidance and other information regarding a variety of secure payments technologies.

Highlights from the agenda include:

A panel, EMV 3DS Data Elements . Speakers will discuss EMV 3DS implementation and cross-industry perspectives on the data elements that will be most useful to the industry to help reduce fraud and improve authorization rates

. Speakers will discuss EMV 3DS implementation and cross-industry perspectives on the data elements that will be most useful to the industry to help reduce fraud and improve authorization rates A panel, EMV Payment Tokenization Implementation . This cross-stakeholder panel will cover the status of EMV payment tokenization implementation, challenges in implementation and open questions that would benefit from cross-industry dialog

. This cross-stakeholder panel will cover the status of EMV payment tokenization implementation, challenges in implementation and open questions that would benefit from cross-industry dialog Three education sessions: Dynamic Card Security Codes; Payment Account Reference (PAR) – Overview and Implementation Discussion; Cryptocurrency and Blockchain-Enabled Digital Payments

Stakeholder Reports , Payment Networks and Issuers, Merchants and Acquirers

and A keynote session, PCI Update, will highlight new threats in payments and new PCI standards that are addressing them

The meeting is open to U.S. Payments Forum members only. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in gaining access to this members-only meeting are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum. For membership details, visit https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/.

EMV Secure Remote Commerce Workshop

Attendees are encouraged to join a post-meeting workshop hosted by EMVCo on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) Specification. The specification was developed to help address rising fraud levels in global e-commerce while reducing consumer friction during online checkout when making card-based payments.

In this workshop, which is open to members and non-members, EMVCo speakers will offer attendees insight into the current industry challenges that the EMV SRC addresses and the benefits for merchants, card issuers, payment networks, consumers and other stakeholders.

Registration for the workshop is available through the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting registration.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

