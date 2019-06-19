Alberto Horcajo & Alessandro Talotta join EllaLink Board

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink announced today that its main shareholder, the alternative investment fund manager Marguerite, has appointed Alberto Horcajo and Alessandro Talotta to the Board of Directors of EllaLink. Both Alberto and Alessandro have over 20 years’ experience in leading telecommunications companies with relevant expertise in subsea cable systems. Their appointment will be effective from July 1st, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Alberto Horcajo has held several executive positions successfully implementing major subsea projects at Telxius Telecom, as well as transformation projects in the supply chain domain. Alberto is currently leader at RED COLMENA, experts in developing shared mobile networks in Europe and South America.

Alessandro Talotta has held several executive positions both on the supplier and operator side, developing significant experience in driving service go-to-market strategies in the mobile industry, along with leading the expansion of Telecom Italia Sparkle’s wholesale expansions in the submarine market. Alessandro is currently an advisor for international financial funds.

“We are delighted to welcome Alessandro and Alberto as new Independent Directors to the EllaLink Board. Their skills will greatly complement the current Board’s expertise through the on-going construction phase of the project”, commented Michael Dedieu, Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner at Marguerite.

"It is a real privilege for the EllaLink Management Team to welcome Alberto and Alessandro. We are looking forward to the value their knowledge brings and their industry insight which will be a great benefit to the EllaLink cable system, its customers and its shareholders", said Philippe Dumont, CEO of the EllaLink Group.

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced subsea cable system offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four fiber pairs. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured and EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in 2020. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. To learn more visit ella.link

