Life On Earth, Inc. CEO Updates Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCQB: LFER) (the “Company”), has released its latest CEO’s Letter to Shareholders. Below are some of the highlights:



During Fiscal 2019, Life On Earth, Inc. (LFER), discloses the following highlights:

(1) The Company announces the challenges in the last quarter in its transition from auditors and the reasons for the delay in its latest 10Q. (2) The Company gives updates on the transition from a distribution platform of third party brands to a full-fledged Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company in the beverage category. (3) The current status and updates to its upcoming lineup of new products under the JUST CHILL brand. (4) The status of upgrades to the Victoria’s Kitchen and Gran Nevada Mio line. (5) The company discloses the current status of previously announced acquisitions. (6) The Company announces its plans in any future acquisitions that will complement its core beverage business.

The management of LFER states, in the new Shareholders’ Update, that they are nearly through the restructuring phase in which its core business- of only marketing, selling and distributing its own brands will be its focus going forward. The Company also announces that any future acquisitions will be done so if the brands it is acquiring will help speed the company towards a positive EBIDTA milestone.

/EIN News/ -- For more information, please read the 8K filed with the SEC on June 19, 2019 or download the Shareholders’ Update Letter at https://www.lifeonearthinc.com/pages/investor-relations

About Life On Earth, Inc.

Life on Earth, Inc. is a lifestyle beverage company focused on growing its portfolio of brands in the all-natural, innovative, healthier and “better for you” beverage market. The Company sells its products throughout the United States with third-party distributors, wholesalers and retailers. The Company owns, markets and distributes proprietary beverage brands, including:

