Nubeva Introduces TLS 1.3 Decryption Solution for Public Cloud Visibility

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a cloud visibility SaaS software developer for enterprises, today announced the industry’s first cloud-native, universal TLS decryption solution for real-time, historical or on-demand decryption. The breakthrough technology, Nubeva Prisms TLS Decrypt, handles all TLS encryption ciphers including TLS 1.3 with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS) and Elliptic-curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) support. Nubeva Prisms TLS Decrypt gives security, DevOps and IT teams a complete and secure solution for advanced inspection, monitoring and compliance for their public cloud accounts.



Previously, TLS decryption of cloud traffic was attainable only through complex and costly man-in-the-middle architectures. Nubeva’s solution is a low-cost, easy to deploy and manage, out-of-band decryption service that uses minimal compute resources, enables parallel decryption and offers high-speed performance.

“More than 70% of network traffic is encrypted, so we created a solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to more precisely monitor network performance and detect threats,” said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. “Our TLS decryption solution uses artificial intelligence-based rules to provide an enterprise-class service for cloud security. It’s 100 percent distributed and scales with no impact to existing cloud architecture.”

How It Works

Nubeva Prisms TLS Decrypt eliminates any tradeoff between visibility and security that enterprise IT teams face when attempting to inspect encrypted cloud traffic.

Nubeva’s breakthrough is its unique and patent-pending method for encryption key detection, extraction from either end of the TLS handshake. In the cloud, workloads are at times both TLS clients and TLS servers and this method recognizes the distributed and decentralized nature of the cloud to deliver decrypted visibility regardless of where the encrypted communications start. Extracted keys are securely stored and made available for secure real-time or any-time decryption on tool workloads in the cloud. This method preserves original, end-to-end encryption while preserving original encryption headers – important for some monitoring and inspection tools – and also delivering complete decrypted packet streams to cloud-based security, monitoring and compliance tools.

A Nubeva Prisms TLS Key Discovery agent is a container that rests on any cloud workload including containers and VMs, where it detects and extracts symmetric keys during the TLS handshake with minimal impact on CPU and memory. This method uses AI-based rules to identify keys from both TLS clients and TLS servers without requiring library and CA configuration settings or workload restarts.

Detected keys are securely sent to a cloud-based key database in the user’s cloud account where they are encrypted and stored. The key database retains keys for security and monitoring tools and enables them to perform parallel, decentralized and scalable decryption when and where needed; whether on-demand or in real-time.

Decryption of replicated traffic happens on the tool workload using a containerized Nubeva Receiver agent, which synchronizes incoming encrypted packet traffic with extracted keys and handles the decryption at high-speed. The decryptor supports the the newest ciphers including AES-GCM and ChaCha20 (AEAD).

Nubeva launched its cloud technology solution, Nubeva Prisms, in 2018. Nubeva’s TLS decryption service enables security, DevOps and IT teams to maximize their cloud security, application troubleshooting and network monitoring tools so they can obtain the insights needed to detect and respond to potential security threats. Users can start and stop the decryption service, rehydrate or restock running VMs, and use Prisms for key extraction and decryption as a service all using cloud infrastructure.

The solution is now available for public preview and works in AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform running either Linux or Windows. To learn more about Nubeva Prisms TLS Decryption, visit www.nubeva.com/decryption or contact Nubeva at info@nubeva.com.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions that enable enterprises to obtain total visibility of public cloud environments. Our industry-changing Nubeva Prisms Decrypt solution provides universal TLS decryption and works in any cloud platform. Nubeva Prisms also provides cloud packet brokering capabilities essential to orchestrating packet delivery to tools and teams. These services unlock cloud traffic for best-of-breed security. The scalability and ease-of-use of Nubeva Prisms enables any organization to adopt aggressive encryption in the cloud needed for network monitoring and security tools. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

