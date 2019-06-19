Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast to 2022 - Cloud Prescriptive Analytics to Play Pivotal Role in Future Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis on Worldwide Prescriptive Analytics Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Power of Business Analytics: A Primer

Analytical Disruption Fuels the Emergence of the Era of Prescriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics: Market Overview

Prescriptive Analytics Sits on Top of the Analytics Value Tree

Limitations in Conventional BI Put Focus on Prescriptive Analytics

Plethora of Benefits Offered Instigate Robust Opportunities

Typical Impact of Prescriptive Analytics: A Snapshot

Bright Prospects Ahead for Prescriptive Analytics

Major Factors driving Growth

Factors Hindering Growth

Favorable Macro-Economic Scenario Lends Traction to Prescriptive Analytics Demand



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inclination towards Automated Decisions Creates Robust Business Case for Prescriptive Analytics

Growing Complexity in Decision-Making Tilts Momentum in Favor of Prescriptive Analytics

Cloud Prescriptive Analytics to Play Pivotal Role in Future Growth of the Market

Superiority over On-Premise Platforms Generates Interest in Cloud Prescriptive Analytics

Faster Internet & Higher Bandwidth Spur the Commercial Feasibility of SaaS Prescriptive Analytics

On-Premise Platforms Remain in Contention

Machine Learning Drives Prescriptive Analytics

Tailored Approaches to Embedding Prescriptive Analytics in Organizations: A Key Trend Among Insight-Driven Enterprises

Decision-Based Approach Scores over Layer Based Deployment Strategies

Growing Prominence of Big Data Bodes Well for Prescriptive Analytics as the Future of Big Data Syntheses

Big Data Projects On the Roll

Why Prescriptive Analytics is the Future of Big Data Synthesis?

Proliferation of IoT to Benefit the Evolution of IoT-Enabled Prescriptive Analytics

Rise in Cyber Crime & the Need for Crime Prediction & Prevention to Spur Opportunities for Prescriptive Analytics

Off-the-Shelf Solutions - the Next Major Milestone

Working on Hybrid Data: The Cornerstone of Prescriptive Analytics Success

Operations Research: A Significant Contributor to Prescriptive Analytics' Capabilities

Business Process Definition: The Critical Step in Modeling Prescriptive Analytics Process

Assembling Existing Tools and Services - The Other Ways Round to Address Resource Needs

Scientific Tools: Critical to Effectiveness of Prescriptive Analytics

Monte Carlo Simulation in Prescriptive Analytics Help Decision Making in Uncertainty

Large Enterprises Remain Major Beneficiaries of Prescriptive Analytics



4. A PEEK INTO HOW PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS PROMISES TO CHANGE THE WAY BUSINESSES ARE OPERATED

Transportation - An Early Adopter of Prescriptive Analytics

Large Data Sets Make Travel and Transportation Industry Prime for Prescriptive Analytics Implementation

Optimization-Led Prescriptive Analytics Push Innovation Ahead in Supply Chain

Prescriptive Analytics Takes S&OP to a Whole New Level

Healthcare Sector Transformation Augurs Well for Adoption of Prescriptive Analytics

Opportunity Indicators

Process Optimization - An Added Advantage of Prescriptive Analytics in Healthcare

Use Cases of Prescriptive Analytics in Healthcare Sector

Bringing Disparate Processes under One Umbrella

Data Prep - A Major Stumble Block for Adoption in Healthcare

Retailers Gain Big Way with Prescriptive Analytics

Select Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A Snapshot

Oil & Gas - A Major Application Area

Prescriptive Analytics Optimizes Development of Unconventional Resources

Need for Optimal Fracking in Oil & Gas Sector Draws Attention towards Prescriptive Analytics

Equipment Maintenance and Pricing - the Other Application Areas with Significant Benefits

Prescriptive Analytics to Emerge as a Game Changer Analytical Tool in HR Functions

Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot



5. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

A Peek into Various Business Analytics Solutions

BI Tools

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Defining Prescriptive Analytics

The Working of Prescriptive Analytics

Approaches to Prescriptive Analytics

Stochastic Optimization

List of Major Scientific Disciplines used in Prescriptive Analytics

Deployment Methods

On-Premise

Cloud-based SaaS



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product/Service Launches

Hitachi Rolls Out Knowledge Base*2 Analytic Solution for Prescriptive Maintenance

World Careers Network Announces Enhanced Prescriptive Analytics Capabilities

Compellon Rolls Out Compellon20 - 20 for Credit Unions

ThinkSCM Launches AI-based Prescriptive Analytics Tool

DemandJump Introduces Traffic Cloud

HAVI Introduces Prescriptive Marketing Platform for Restaurant Industry



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Compellon Inks Strategic Partnership with Clarabridge

River Logic Signs Partnership Deal with TBM Consulting Group

Datawatch Snaps Up Angoss Software

Mazars Acquires Zettafox

DataRobot Takes Over Nutonian

River Logic Teams Up with Barkawi Management Consultants

AIMMS Renews Partnership with UniSoma



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 48

The United States (38)

Canada (3)

Europe (6) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (3) Rest of Europe (2)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

