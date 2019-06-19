Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast to 2022 - Cloud Prescriptive Analytics to Play Pivotal Role in Future Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis on Worldwide Prescriptive Analytics Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for North America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.
The report analyzes the Global market for Prescriptive Analytics in US$ Million.
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ayata (USA)
- Compellon (USA)
- Datawatch Corporation (USA)
- Frontline Systems Inc. (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- NGDATA (Belgium)
- Profitect Inc. (USA)
- River Logic Inc. (USA)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- SAS Institute Inc. (USA)
- TIBCO Software Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Power of Business Analytics: A Primer
Analytical Disruption Fuels the Emergence of the Era of Prescriptive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics: Market Overview
Prescriptive Analytics Sits on Top of the Analytics Value Tree
Limitations in Conventional BI Put Focus on Prescriptive Analytics
Plethora of Benefits Offered Instigate Robust Opportunities
Typical Impact of Prescriptive Analytics: A Snapshot
Bright Prospects Ahead for Prescriptive Analytics
Major Factors driving Growth
Factors Hindering Growth
Favorable Macro-Economic Scenario Lends Traction to Prescriptive Analytics Demand
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inclination towards Automated Decisions Creates Robust Business Case for Prescriptive Analytics
Growing Complexity in Decision-Making Tilts Momentum in Favor of Prescriptive Analytics
Cloud Prescriptive Analytics to Play Pivotal Role in Future Growth of the Market
Superiority over On-Premise Platforms Generates Interest in Cloud Prescriptive Analytics
Faster Internet & Higher Bandwidth Spur the Commercial Feasibility of SaaS Prescriptive Analytics
On-Premise Platforms Remain in Contention
Machine Learning Drives Prescriptive Analytics
Tailored Approaches to Embedding Prescriptive Analytics in Organizations: A Key Trend Among Insight-Driven Enterprises
Decision-Based Approach Scores over Layer Based Deployment Strategies
Growing Prominence of Big Data Bodes Well for Prescriptive Analytics as the Future of Big Data Syntheses
Big Data Projects On the Roll
Why Prescriptive Analytics is the Future of Big Data Synthesis?
Proliferation of IoT to Benefit the Evolution of IoT-Enabled Prescriptive Analytics
Rise in Cyber Crime & the Need for Crime Prediction & Prevention to Spur Opportunities for Prescriptive Analytics
Off-the-Shelf Solutions - the Next Major Milestone
Working on Hybrid Data: The Cornerstone of Prescriptive Analytics Success
Operations Research: A Significant Contributor to Prescriptive Analytics' Capabilities
Business Process Definition: The Critical Step in Modeling Prescriptive Analytics Process
Assembling Existing Tools and Services - The Other Ways Round to Address Resource Needs
Scientific Tools: Critical to Effectiveness of Prescriptive Analytics
Monte Carlo Simulation in Prescriptive Analytics Help Decision Making in Uncertainty
Large Enterprises Remain Major Beneficiaries of Prescriptive Analytics
4. A PEEK INTO HOW PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS PROMISES TO CHANGE THE WAY BUSINESSES ARE OPERATED
Transportation - An Early Adopter of Prescriptive Analytics
Large Data Sets Make Travel and Transportation Industry Prime for Prescriptive Analytics Implementation
Optimization-Led Prescriptive Analytics Push Innovation Ahead in Supply Chain
Prescriptive Analytics Takes S&OP to a Whole New Level
Healthcare Sector Transformation Augurs Well for Adoption of Prescriptive Analytics
Opportunity Indicators
Process Optimization - An Added Advantage of Prescriptive Analytics in Healthcare
Use Cases of Prescriptive Analytics in Healthcare Sector
Bringing Disparate Processes under One Umbrella
Data Prep - A Major Stumble Block for Adoption in Healthcare
Retailers Gain Big Way with Prescriptive Analytics
Select Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A Snapshot
Oil & Gas - A Major Application Area
Prescriptive Analytics Optimizes Development of Unconventional Resources
Need for Optimal Fracking in Oil & Gas Sector Draws Attention towards Prescriptive Analytics
Equipment Maintenance and Pricing - the Other Application Areas with Significant Benefits
Prescriptive Analytics to Emerge as a Game Changer Analytical Tool in HR Functions
Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot
5. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
A Peek into Various Business Analytics Solutions
BI Tools
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
Defining Prescriptive Analytics
The Working of Prescriptive Analytics
Approaches to Prescriptive Analytics
Stochastic Optimization
List of Major Scientific Disciplines used in Prescriptive Analytics
Deployment Methods
On-Premise
Cloud-based SaaS
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product/Service Launches
Hitachi Rolls Out Knowledge Base*2 Analytic Solution for Prescriptive Maintenance
World Careers Network Announces Enhanced Prescriptive Analytics Capabilities
Compellon Rolls Out Compellon20 - 20 for Credit Unions
ThinkSCM Launches AI-based Prescriptive Analytics Tool
DemandJump Introduces Traffic Cloud
HAVI Introduces Prescriptive Marketing Platform for Restaurant Industry
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Compellon Inks Strategic Partnership with Clarabridge
River Logic Signs Partnership Deal with TBM Consulting Group
Datawatch Snaps Up Angoss Software
Mazars Acquires Zettafox
DataRobot Takes Over Nutonian
River Logic Teams Up with Barkawi Management Consultants
AIMMS Renews Partnership with UniSoma
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 48
- The United States (38)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (6)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqaqgj
