Himax Technologies Retains MZ Group as its Investor Relations Advisor

TAINAN, Taiwan, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced it has retained MZ Group as the Company's US-based investor relations firm.



“Our partnership with MZ initially began in 2012, and we now have the opportunity to reengage with them to support our strategic investor relations program,” began Jordan Wu, President and CEO of Himax Technologies. “MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. With multiple of our industry-leading technologies nearing the inflection points, we expect to enter a period of major growth soon. We are confident that MZ is the right investor relations partner to help us achieve our strategic goals of increasing our exposure and communications to investment community as a leading global semiconductor solution provider with world leading visual imaging processing technologies, a diversified product mix and growing customer base.”

“Himax is a recognized industry leader developing innovative imaging and human interfacing technologies with potential for significant growth in the areas of TDDI, 3D sensing, AMOLED, LCOS microdisplay and AI-based ultra-low power smart sensing,” said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ Group North America. “The Company’s outlook and growth for its TDDI and 3D sensing business is most noteworthy, as both technologies have been adopted with rapid expansion among leading smartphone makers and gained traction in the non-smartphone segments with remarkable growth opportunities. We look forward to working closely with the management team and leveraging our expertise to execute a comprehensive investor relations program.”

/EIN News/ -- Mike Cole, Senior Vice President for MZ North America, will serve as Himax’s account manager in the United States.



About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 2,965 patents granted and 517 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31st, 2019. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw



Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Jackie Chang, CFO

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22300

Or

US Tel: +1-949-585-9838 Ext.252

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: jackie_chang@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Ophelia Lin, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22202

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: ophelia_lin@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Sky Wang, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

US Tel: +1-949-585-9838 Ext.223

Fax: +1-312-445-3643

Email: sky_wang@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Investor Relations - US Representative

Mike Cole, Senior Vice President

MZ North America

Tel: 949-259-4988

Email: mike.cole@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.