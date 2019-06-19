TOMRA joins new global alliance to end plastic waste

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-leading provider of sensor-based collection and sorting solutions TOMRA has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a new global not-for-profit organisation that has committed $1.5bn to solutions to eliminate plastic waste.



The Alliance to End Plastic Waste comprises nearly 30 members from companies that make, use, sell, process, collect and recycle plastics, which is also known as the plastics value chain. Over the next five years, the $1.5bn commitment will be invested in projects to develop solutions for minimising and managing plastic waste to enable a circular economy.

Norway-headquartered TOMRA – which collects 40 billion used beverage containers a year through its reverse vending machines alone – joins existing members such as P&G, PepsiCo, Dow, Exxon and Veolia.

Welcoming TOMRA to the alliance, Chairman David Taylor, who is also chairman, president and CEO of Procter & Gamble, said: “The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is rapidly gathering pace and attracting influential and innovative members to our cause. This is the widest-ranging collective effort of our time to tackle the scourge of plastic waste in the environment.

“TOMRA has a strong track record in developing technological innovations and taking impressive action to effectively collect and sort plastics. The company brings unparalleled expertise in driving huge improvements in consumer behaviour, enabling brand owners to use high-quality recycled plastics and, ultimately, preventing vast amounts of waste.”

TOMRA President and CEO Stefan Ranstrand said: “We feel privileged to join the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and believe that its collective action will be a catalyst to eliminating plastic pollution from our planet.”

“We urgently need to transform the recycling industry by creating value out of waste. In some markets, recycling rates are as high as 98 percent, and some consumer goods companies are now making new products out of 100-percent-recycled materials. But this is only a very small part of the picture, and much more must be done to preserve our world for generations to come.”

To find out more about TOMRA, check out an exclusive article in the latest issue of The New Economy, available online and in print now.

www.theneweconomy.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.