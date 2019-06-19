InterDigital Participates in 5G Slicing and Ultra-High Throughput Demonstrations at EUCNC

H2020 5G-CORAL and 5G-TRANSFORMER projects, and EPIC project, demonstrate practical 5G advances and progress towards post-5G era goals

VALENCIA, Spain, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced its involvement in two significant next-generation wireless technology demonstrations at the European Conference on Network and Communications ( EUCNC ) event this week. The demonstrations highlight specific application use cases for 5G network resource slicing to meet URLLC and eMBB goals, and ultra-high throughput encoder and decoder solutions for various beyond 5G use cases.



In the first demonstration, InterDigital will show how the H2020 5G-CORAL architecture – a distributed and virtualized computing hierarchy deployed using dense low-cost fog nodes – can be used to support simultaneous 5G slices for a remote robotic control and actuation application based on adaptive 360-degree video technology.

With each element requiring different connectivity performances, one slice is dedicated to the 360-degree adaptive video stream, across three tiers – low, medium and high – of computing nodes, answering the bandwidth requirements specified for eMBB profiles. A second slice is dedicated to the remote robotic control and actuation application in near real-time based on the 360-degree adaptive video stream, answering the latency requirements specified for URLLC profiles.

The demonstration also shows how the eMBB and URLLC slices can be automatically provisioned and controlled, using the SDN/NFV-based 5G Mobile Transport and Computing Platform (MTP) developed in the H2020 5G-Public Private Partnership (5G-PPP) 5G-TRANSFORMER project, and specifically for service orchestration and vertical slicing. These are enabled by “Fog05”, or Fog Operating System, developed by The Eclipse Foundation , which provides a virtualized infrastructure that distributes computing, storage, control and networking functions closer to the users.

In the second demonstration, the EU EPIC consortium, composed of world-leading inventors, academics, and industry members including InterDigital, will highlight its substantial progress in solving the ultra-high throughput encoder and decoder challenges for beyond-5G wireless systems. Solving these challenges represents an important step towards the anticipated data-rate requirements in 6G technology, which is likely to operate in the Terahertz bands and offer Terabits-per-second data rates.



The consortium is showcasing a first-in-class 100Gb/s end-to-end length-1024 Polar codes and ultra-high throughput LDPC-CC codes on FPGA platforms. These encoder and decoder forward-error-correction IP solutions represent superior performance trade-offs in terms of power consumption, data rates, and latency, which will be critical for extremely diverse use-cases in beyond-5G systems, such as Ultra-HD virtual reality, immersive applications, and haptic communications.

“Great progress has been made towards 5G goals, but the success of our industry relies on constant evolution and collaboration. Whether it’s driverless cars, or drone delivery systems, we are only just beginning to imagine the possibilities that lie ahead, but it’s clear that many of them will have technology requirements that lie beyond 5G,” said Alan Carlton, VP R&D, InterDigital. “These demonstrations at EUCNC – and others like them – are critical in showcasing the progress the industry is making, and InterDigital continues to play a key role by contributing wireless technology intellectual property and co-ordination.”

In November last year, InterDigital and other members of the 5G-CORAL consortium conducted their first 5G trial at Global Mall Nangang Station Store in Taipei, Taiwan. The trial was significant in demonstrating how 5G can effectively work across a modern end-to-end network deployment -- from the cloud down to the extreme network edge -- to advance the next generation of connected services. The trial demonstrated several applications such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and edge cloud robotics delivered in a real-world environment over the 5G-CORAL integrated fog and edge virtualized radio access network solution. The series of demos exhibited how 5G can effectively work across multiple tiers of virtualized and distributed computing.

About 5G-CORAL

5G-CORAL is an H2020 European Union/Taiwan collaborative project that is exploring service-based design in a deep and volatile edge-fog virtualized infrastructure and contributing to standards development that impacts radio access network (RAN) terminal and infrastructure, by creating a unique opportunity for access convergence. 5G-CORAL is coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), and includes ADLINK, AZCOM, Ericsson, InterDigital, ITRI, RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden), Telcaria, Telecom Italia, and National Chiao Tung University (NCTU).

About 5G-TRANSFORMER

5G-TRANSFORMER is an H2020 5G-Public Private Partnership (5G-PPP) collaborative project that is developing an innovative 5G Mobile Transport Network Platform to support vertical industries through flexible slicing and federation of resources across multiple domains. 5G-TRANSFORMER is coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), and includes Ericsson, Nokia, NEC, InterDigital, Orange, Telefonica, ATOS, Fiat-Chrysler, Mirantis, Nextworks, CTTC, ITRI, EURECOM, B-COM, Politecnico di Torino, and Sant Anna School of Advanced Studies.

About EPIC

EPIC (Enabling Practical Wireless Tb/s Communications with Next Generation Channel Coding) is a collaborative H2020 European Union project with the objective of developing next generation Forward-Error-Correction (FEC) technology in a manner that will serve as a fundamental enabler of practicable beyond-5G wireless ultra-high throughput solutions reaching Terabits-per-second data-rates. The project develops novel channel codes, encoder/decoder algorithms and chipset architectures in a unified design framework. EPIC consortium is composed of 8 partners from 7 countries including Technikon, InterDigital Europe, IMEC, Polaran, Technical University of Kaiserslautern, Ericsson, Institut Mines-Telecom, and Creonic.

About The Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 350 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for a wide range of technology domains such as the Internet of Things, automotive, geospatial, systems engineering, and many others.



The Eclipse Foundation is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization supported by over 275 members who value the Foundation’s unique Working Group governance model, open innovation processes, and community-building events . Our members include industry leaders who have embraced open source as a key enabler for business strategy .

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

