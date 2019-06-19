RAFARMA Adds Blockchain Tech to Cannabis Distribution

Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: RAFA), a Wyoming Corporation, is pleased to announce an agreement with Aetsoft LLC. Aetsoft is one of the leading developers of blockchain software in the world ( https://www.aetsoft.by/en/ ). Under the agreement Aetsoft provides Rafarma with exclusive rights to proprietary cannabis control software based on state of the art blockchain technology. All the rights to the developed software solutions transfer to Rafarma. Together with Aetsoft, Rafarma plans to implement the use of blockchain technologies for its own proprietary cannabis control software and will license the software for other cannabis producers & regulators around the world.



“The cannabis industry has traditionally been fragmented, untrustworthy, and often illicit, but is now moving towards greater legitimacy. New research shows the powerful health benefits of cannabis and its derivatives, and strong social movements are pushing for increased legalization. One way to improve the reputation of the industry is to modernize it, standardize it, and make it fully verifiable--built on a system of trust between patients, doctors, growers, and suppliers. Blockchain technology offers an ideal solution. Since blockchain creates an immutable ledger and assured contracts, it can easily accommodate the recording and storing of all product life cycle events, verify patient identification, assure payments, and more. We at Rafarma will be one of the industry leaders in this modernization”, commented Rafarma CEO Srečo Bojt.

More detailed information on the software and the technologies used will be available on Rafarma website soon.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

