Transform your house into a home brimming with personality

Delivering on style, quality, selection and value, The Decor Kart’s new additions include:

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Decor Kart, one of India’s top home decor online destinations, introduced their new collections for the month of May, each offering a distinctive look, only available at www.thedecorkart.com and The Decor Kart stores. Their new collection is peppered with bits that are a blend of classic and contemporary, designed exclusively to make your space stand out.

The Royal Family Collection: A fine amalgamation of ceramic and brass, bettered only by the beautiful blue and white illustrations make these decorative accents fine candidates to become family heirloom pieces. The collection features Victorian-era inspired luxe ornamental showpieces which are sure to take your breath away.

The Aurum Collection: Their Aurum collection takes its base color of gold and weaves its magic around the products -

producing artful sculptural pieces. Explore the color of the gilded age with this mesmerizing collection.

Dynasty Decor: The Ming Dynasty ruled China from 1368 to 1644, and it was under its aegis that technological and design advances brought milky white and cobalt-blue porcelain to perfection.

The most internationally sought-after of all ceramics, Ming products became synonymous with the country that produced them, referred to in India and the Middle East as “chini” and in English as “china.”

With the Dynasty Decor collection The Decor Kart is trying to bring back the old world charm of quintessential Oriental decor to India.

Garden Stools: Since the past few years, ceramic stools have become a popular decorating accessory. The effervescent shapes, lustrous colors and textures create an alluring visual landscape. Apart from being utilized as stools, they can also be used as room accents or side tables. Their timeless design complements every decor style from traditional to contemporary.

Decorative Jars: As decorative accessories, lidded jars bring style and color to your home and add an unprecedented visual interest to an otherwise neutral color palette. Add a bold flair to your tabletops with The Decor Kart's awe-inspiring range of Jars that includes Temple Jars, Lidded Jars, Ginger Jars and Decorative Jars.



