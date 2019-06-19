TGTE STANDS WITH HONG KONG PROTESTORS

Calls on Eelam Tamils to Exercise Their ‘People Power’

HONG KONG, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) expresses its solidarity with the courageous people of Hong Kong—nearly 2 million by some estimates—who have and continue to take to their streets in protest and exercise their rights to freedom and assembly. Their commitment to make their voices heard should be all the more inspiring, especially to Eelam Tamils, given they are challenging a State that disregards human rights and to whom justice is subservient to preserving power.The people of Hong Kong and Eelam Tamils have more in common than may meet the eye: both value human rights, judicial impartiality, freedom, self-determination and who, because of an unjust historical legacy, find themselves subjugated by a State that has no right to their governance nor their land.What I call on Eelam Tamils to see in the Hong Kong protests is inspiration and hope for our own cause.Due to the Hong Kong protestors’ collective protests day after day, demonstrations of their commitment and conviction, they have successfully made their voices heard around the world. Scenes of their bravery and perseverance make daily headlines. And the police who at first fired on protestors later helped them walk down the streets. And the Chief Executive of Hong Kong did something entirely unexpected and remarkable: she not only addressed the immediate issue at hand but also acknowledged the failures of the government and the grief of the people that led to the protests in the first place. And furthermore, she committed to do better.I am confident Eelam Tamils too can make our struggles and needs highly visible worldwide. But to do so—just like the protestors in Hong Kong—we must join together en masse and in a coordinated manner that cannot be ignored.Today I call on Eelam Tamils everywhere to see ourselves in the people of Hong Kong. To envision their streets as our own. Let their courage be contagious, their resolve an inspiration, and their successes a vision for our own People Power.Hong Kong, we stand with you in your fight for freedom and for the respect of rights of subjugated people everywhere.Visuvanathan RudrakumaranPrime MinisterTransnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)



