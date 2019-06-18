Meet Alberta's Latest Winning Millionaire From Servus Credit Union

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union is excited to announce the million dollar winner of The Servus Big Share™ contest, Andrew Buchner, a 24 year old from Edmonton, Alberta. Andrew is an engineer who recently graduated from the University of Alberta and is working in the construction industry. He has been a life-long saver and graduated debt free, so his winning sets him up for a great future.



/EIN News/ -- Andrew received the phone call while he was on his first official vacation after starting his first job. "It still hasn't settled in." Andrew said, "It's only really started being real, it's getting there."

When asked what his thoughts are about winning are Andrew replied, "I'm trying to return back to normal, I'm trying to not be distracted by anything … fully accept it, and start thinking about the future."

"[I'm] saving it for the future. More than anything this means security, it means not having to worry about anything that might come up in the future. It also means a little bit more freedom to do what I want or what I need down the line. It's security."

Andrew's winning entry came from the Profit Share® Rewards cash he earned by saving at Servus Credit Union. Every $1 of Profit Share Rewards cash earned in 2018 earned one contest entry. All Servus members earn Profit Share Rewards cash based on the amount of business they do with the credit union. Servus gives away millions in cash every year, including $30.4 million in 2019.

Dion Linke, the Chief Operating Officer commented about The Servus Big Share contest in saying:

"The Big Share was a huge success in encouraging Albertans to improve their financial fitness especially in these challenging economic times. The concept of linking every dollar Profit Share Rewards Cash to a ballot made members even more excited. Banking with us pays off in so many ways. We are running this contest next year and we can't wait to help even more people feel good about their money."

Servus will offer The Servus Big Share Contest again in 2020 to encourage Albertans to keep saving and improving their financial fitness. Members can get a head start on the 2020 contest by starting to save now and earning Profit Share Rewards cash. Every dollar in Profit Share Rewards cash becomes an entry in 2020. Servus welcomes other Albertans to see how easy it is to join the credit union and earn profit Share Rewards cash and Big Share entries. Check out our site for more information: Servus Offers Big Share .

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through 100 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. The rest we return to members as Profit Share Rewards. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

