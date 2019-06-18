Indigenous-Led Iron Coalition Pleased With Government Decision to Move Ahead With Trans Mountain Pipeline

The community-based, Alberta organization encouraged by acknowledgement of possible Indigenous ownership

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indigenous-led, Alberta-based Iron Coalition is pleased with today’s announcement to approve, and ultimately move forward with Trans Mountain Pipeline (TMX) expansion project. As the only Indigenous group to be mandated by the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs (AoTC) to pursue this ownership stake, today’s decision means the continuation of Iron Coalition’s process to achieve ownership in the TMX, with government support.



/EIN News/ -- “The pipeline is an incredible opportunity for Indigenous communities within our province to secure ownership in an important asset for Canada, and we are encouraged by the acknowledgement of possible Indigenous ownership,” said Iron Coalition co-chair, Chief Tony Alexis, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. “We are pleased by the Prime Minister’s commitment to get construction underway this season and look forward to meeting with the government to move this project forward.”

In light of today’s announcement, Iron Coalition will continue to secure capital as the project nears completion. The business model as outlined by Iron Coalition states that 100 per cent of profits generated will be directed back to member communities.

Formal letters have been sent welcoming all Indigenous communities in Alberta to join the organization, inclusive of all Métis and First Nations, and a number of communities have already committed to joining Iron Coalition.

About Iron Coalition:

Iron Coalition formed in 2019 as an Alberta-based Indigenous-driven organization with the sole purpose of achieving ownership in the Trans Mountain Pipeline (TMX). Represented by three Indigenous leaders, Iron Coalition is also guided by a working group of First Nation leaders, Métis presidents and community leaders with financial, legal, government and business acumen to provide direction on securing a successful purchase of the TMX project. Iron Coalition is community-focused; all profits generated by Iron Coalition will be directed back to each member community to bring lasting economic benefit to Métis and First Nations in Alberta.

