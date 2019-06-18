PCG Advisory CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on “Insights on Investor Relations: Utilizing Digital Channels for Digital Securities to Maintain Trust, Engagement, & Compliance” Webinar Hosted by KoreConX

Webinar taking place on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:00 AM EDT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PCG Advisory Inc., a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO, will participate on a webinar panel hosted by KoreConX. Mr. Ramson is also the publisher of DigitalSecurities.com, a comprehensive resource for the digital securities market place.

Mr. Ramson will be a panelist on the “Insights on Investor Relations: Utilizing Digital Channels for Digital Securities to Maintain Trust, Engagement, & Compliance” webinar taking place on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:00 AM EDT. Dara Albright, a pioneer in crowdfunding and leader in the FinTech space will also be a speaker on the panel. The webinar will be hosted by Jason Futko, co-founder of KoreConX.

“The issuance of digital securities necessitates an important role for Investor Relations that many private companies don’t yet completely understand. I look forward to discussing the role and components of a successful IR strategy, including effective social media tactics, in this timely webinar,” said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory.

For more information or to register for the webinar, go to:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2666562386970377741



About KoreConX

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant tokenized securities worldwide. To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of tokenized securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors. For more information, go to: www.KoreConX.io



About PCG Advisory Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com



Contact:

Stephanie Prince

Director of Communications

O: (646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

